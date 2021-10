Students at Albright College, Reading, Pa., have been named to leadership positions in the college’s clubs and organizations for 2021. Harrison Bley of Howell has been named secretary of Gamer’s Guild. A graduate of Howell High School, Harrison is studying game and simulation development. Vance Rodriguez of Jackson has been named treasurer of Pi Kappa Phi. A graduate of Jackson Liberty High School, Vance is studying accounting economics and finance.