Community Bulletin Board: Criterion Sentinel (for Oct. 27)

“The Bountiful Herb Garden” is the topic of the Nov. 1 meeting of the Garden Club of Metuchen. Caren White, “the Herb Lady,” will describe how to plant and care for herbs, their uses, and how to preserve them for future use. She will explain why timing and technique are the keys to maintaining the harvest. White manages and grows the herbs at Rutgers Gardens and teaches herb classes sponsored by Rutgers including the E.A.R.T.H. Center. She is a Master Gardener and a member of the Herb Society of America. The meeting will take place at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Fryer Hall, 17 Oak Ave., Metuchen. It begins at 6:45 p.m. with light refreshments, followed by the program at 7 p.m. All are invited. The Garden Club of Metuchen follows all COVID safety instructions for meetings. Masks are required.

The Clara Barton Neighborhood, in partnership with the Edison Police Community Oriented Policing Unit, will hold Trunk-or-Treat from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Lake Papaianni Park, 100 Municipal Blvd., Edison. Meet first responders in honor of National First Responders Day. Halloween costume contest. Music. Touch a truck. Receive free candy. Free raffles. To join, email COP@edisonpd.org

Registration for marchers, musicians, community groups, houses of worship and other organizations is open for Metuchen’s 2021 Winter Festival Parade. The parade will kick off at 4 p.m. Nov. 28 at Edgar School, 49 Brunswick Ave., proceeding north on Main Street to the plaza for the menorah and Christmas tree lightings at 5:30 p.m. Registration deadline to march is Nov. 22. To register, visit www.metuchennj.org The borough’s Parade Commission is the official organizer of the event, but the Metuchen Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring and assisting by managing the registration process. For more information, call 732-632-8502 or email ngoldberg@metuchen.com

Hungarian homemade nut rolls and fresh Hungarian kolbasz will be sold by the Lorantffy Women’s Guild of the Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church, corner of School and North James streets, Woodbridge.

Each individually hand rolled nut roll weights 1 pound 8 ounces. Available in English walnut, poppyseed, prune, apricot, seedless raspberry, pumpkin cheese, apple and coconut cream.

Each nut roll is $17.

Deadline to order is Nov. 30.

Price is $7 per pound for the kolbasz. Deadline for orders is Dec. 10.

Pickup for all items will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Fellowship Hall of the

All orders must be paid in full upon ordering. Call Florette Pastor at 732-636-2868 or Audrey Marciniak at 732-494-1431.

Middle school students and their parents can find out about opportunities in career and technical education at upcoming open houses on the five campuses of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools. MCVTS offers 36 career majors, as well as a traditional academic curriculum, to Middlesex County students, along with interscholastic sports and extracurricular clubs and activities. The East Brunswick Campus will hold in-person open houses on Dec. 11 and Jan. 22, 2022, both from 10 a.m. to noon. The Perth Amboy Campus open houses will be Dec. 18 and Jan. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Piscataway Campus schedule is Dec. 4 and Jan. 29, all from 10 a.m. to noon. No tuition is charged to residents of Middlesex County.

The Edison Police Department is seeking applicants to serve as auxiliary police officers. Auxiliary police officers are unpaid volunteer positions open to U.S. citizen, age 18 or older, with a high school diploma or a G.E.D and a valid N.J. driver’s license. Applicants must be in good physical condition and able to pass a criminal background check and interview. The applicants should be Edison residents, or live in towns near Edison that do not have auxiliary police officers of their own. The auxiliary police officers augment the Edison Police Department by assisting with traffic control functions, crowd control and security, road closures, extra patrols in parks and public properties, and may be dispatched to emergency or disaster situations. All applicants if selected will be required to attend the Middlesex County Auxiliary Police Academy which will start in March and will extend into June. The training will occur on most Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings and a couple Saturdays during that period of time. Applicants for auxiliary police officer should contact Detective Keith Jackson at 732-248- 7440 or kjackson@edisonpd.org. Applications can be downloaded from www.edisonnj.org or www.edisonpoliceaux.com Completed applications must be mailed or dropped off to the Edison Police Department, Patrol Bureau, 100 Municipal Blvd., Edison, NJ 08817, Attention: Det. Keith Jackson. Applications must be submitted by no later than 4 p.m. Oct. 29 to be considered for the 2022 appointment process

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

Breaking the Chain Through Education will hold the fourth annual Sam Liss Memorial 5K beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 31 at Metuchen High School, 400 Grove Ave., Metuchen.

Prizes will be awarded for costumes.

Register by Oct. 30 to guarantee a long-sleeved T-shirt.

To register, visit btcte.org/5krun

For more information, email ctaylor@btcte.org

The Edison Public Library will present Meet the Author: Laura Numeroff at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 via Zoom.

Author of the classic “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” Numeroff will discuss her books and characters.

Open to children in grades K-6.

Registration is required. To register, call the library at 732-287-2298 or visit edisonpubliclibrary.org

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Veteran’s Diversion Program, is hosting a Veteran’s Response Training Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Dr., Sayreville.

There will be discussions and presentations from various veterans organizations and individuals who work to ensure that the mental health and well-being of veterans in the community do not go unnoticed.

To register, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021/VRTConf

The new Jazz Education Series, jointly sponsored by the Metuchen Arts Council-Jazz and the New Jersey Jazz Society, continues on Nov. 21 with “Ellington and Strayhorn: Alone and Together” by David Hajdu, Columbia University professor, music critic for “The Nation,” and author of “Lush Life,” a biography of Billy Strayhorn.

The presentation will be available on the New Jersey Jazz Society website, njjs.org, as well as the NJJS Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Attendance is free, but donations are encouraged.

Live music will be performed at The Old Franklin Schoolhouse, 491 Middlesex Ave., Metuchen.

El Noordzo with Daughter Vision and Renee Maskin will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10, or $5 for BIL members.

Jake LaBotz with Renee Maskin will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10, or $5 for BIL members.

All patrons must show proof of full vaccination. Masks may be required when indoors.

Audience size will be limited.

An air purifying system will be used during live events.

Where does the earth sing? Everywhere!

An exhibit of Earthlings sculpted ceramics, poetry and interactives will be on display through Nov. 28 at The Gallery at Papillon, 418 Main St., Metuchen.

Middlesex County mayors will meet with members of the business community to share economic development opportunities.

This year’s topics include arts and culture, travel and tourism, sustainability, and economic development.

Meet the mayors of Edison, Woodbridge, Carteret, Perth Amboy, Milltown, North Brunswick and Metuchen at 8 a.m. Dec. 2.

Hosted by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.mcrcc.org/

The mah-jongg tournaments at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) on Oak Tree Road in Edison are coming back in person starting Dec. 12.

Doors open at 9:15 a.m. Six rounds of play begin at 10 a.m.

Continental breakfast, lunch and snacks will be served.

Giveaways, door prizes, auction and raffles. Cash prizes.

Players must be able to complete four games in 50 minutes.

All participants must provide proof of COVID vaccination with registration forms. Mask wearing is optional.

The cost is $56 per person.

For more information, call Diane Mael at 732-593-5967.

New Jersey Youth Soccer (NJYS) announced the Frank Bollaci Memorial Scholarship.

A long-time president of the South Brunswick Soccer Club, Bollaci was also a coach and seasoned referee with the NJ State Referee Committee.

Beginning this fall, the Frank Bollaci Memorial Scholarship will award $1,000 to a deserving college-bound senior.

All applications, along with a short essay and high school transcript, must be received by Dec. 18. The essay should give an explanation of what soccer means to the applicant and how soccer has impacted his/her life. Also describe community service.

Scholarship winners will be notified by NJYS by Jan. 4, 2022. Winners will receive an award and also have the opportunity to be recognized via a press release and online interview promoted by NJYS.

The recipient of the scholarship will also receive recognition of the accomplishment through the NJYS Annual Awards presented by RWJBaranbas Health, which will take place in early 2022.



Applications are being accepted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GQSLK9L

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s Annual Juried Photo Exhibition has a scheduled opening for March 26, 2022.

All photographs must be made within the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve. The reserve is found in portions of Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean counties. All wildlife, flora and fauna must be photographed in their natural environment.

Submission date is Jan. 30, 2022.

More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded: $1,000 for First Place Best in Show; $350 each for First Place Landscape, Flora & Fauna, and Other (People, Towns, Architecture, Culture, History, Recreation, etc).

Photographs submitted for exhibition will be selected by a credentialed jury with final selections chosen by Michael Yamashita, an acclaimed National Geographic photographer.

Acceptance notification is planned from Feb. 14-18. Awards, including cash prizes, will be announced at the reception on March 26.

All selected photographs will be exhibited at the historic Bishop Farmstead in Southampton from March 28 through April 30, and all submitted photos will be on display in the online gallery opening by April 15.

Open submissions are $30 for up to three images and $5 per image for each additional image. A total of six images can be submitted per photographer.

All participants must use the Smarter Entry system to register. Photos must be JPEG format, and files cannot exceed 8MB in size.

Learn more at www.PinelandsPhotoExhibit.org or email entries@pinelandsalliance.org.

The Friends of the Metuchen Library are asking for donations of books.

Email fotmlboard@gmail.com to schedule a dropoff appointment.

Cub Scout Pack 53 is celebrating its 70th year, and is holding registration for boys in grades kindergarten to 5. The pack is based out of the Fords section of Woodbridge and Clara Barton section of Edison.

Activities generally include fishing, hiking, BB guns, archery, service time, parades, the Pinewood Derby, the Raingutter Regatta and more.

Visit pack53fordsnj.shutterfly.com for more information.

Or, email pack53cs@gmail.com

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice.

Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

Ongoing

The Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location; or who served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

The group meets at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting the second Wednesday of every month from May to December at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, downstairs on the first floor.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter each year.

Korean War Veterans National Life membership if one is over age 80 is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons Veterans Hospital Lyons, and the Vineland Veterans Hospital in Vineland.

For more information, contact membership chair Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ148@yahoo.com

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

The Edison Recreation Department Teen Center is now open at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center.

Open basketball is held from 3-5 p.m. weekdays, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

All teens must have a valid Teen Center Membership I.D. to participate in teen activities.

The half-year non-refundable membership for teens is $5 per resident and $10 per non-resident and is valid through Dec. 31.

Sign up online at www.edisonnj.org. Click on “Register for Recreation Now” and follow the instructions.

All members must adhere to the Teen Center rules.

For more information, call the Edison Recreation Department Monday through Friday at 732-248-7310 or the Minnie B. Veal Community Center at 732-248-7316.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

The Metuchen Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through November.

Walk up only; no curbside or drive-through.

For updates, visit www.metuchenfarmersmarket.com

The Woodbridge Township Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the Town Hall parking lot, 1 Main St., Woodbridge.

Parking will be available at the NJ Transit lot on Eleanor Street.

Face coverings required. Social distancing will be expected.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Middlesex County’s Parks and Recreation Department will accept reservations for picnic groves at nine county parks via a new online reservation system.

The parks included in this new reservation system include Alvin Williams Park in Woodbridge; Donaldson Park in Highland Park; Fords Park in Woodbridge; Johnson Park in Piscataway; Joseph Medwick Park in Carteret; Merrill Park in Woodbridge; Roosevelt Park in Edison; Thompson Park in Monroe; Warren Park in Woodbridge.

These picnic groves offer visitors a socially distanced way to host picnics and small gatherings in an outdoor setting.

Fees vary for each location and are contingent on the Executive Order in place at the time of event.

To reserve a picnic grove online and view a list of accommodations provided at each grove such as electrical outlets, charcoal grills, shelter, etc., visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/Reservations.aspx.

A list of rules and regulations for the use of picnic areas will be listed on that page.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@j fsmiddlesex.org

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business. The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs. The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties. Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge. Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers. Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office. Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered. To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.