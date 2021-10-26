PHOTO CREDIT: COURTESY OF BOX SERVICE EPIX CORP COMM

By Rick Gables

Premium network EPIX will premiere season two of its spy-thriller series Condor with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Based on the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady and the screenplay Three Days of the Condor by Lorenzo Semple Jr. and David Rayfiel, Condor follows CIA analyst Joe Turner (Max Irons) who stumbles onto a plan that threatens the lives of millions. The new season finds Joe Turner still wandering around Europe, careful not to stay in any one place long enough to put down roots or be a danger to anyone he meets. But while Joe is busy avoiding his past, it catches up with him in the form of a mysterious Russian intelligence officer who claims to be an asset working for Joe’s Uncle Bob. The officer’s life is in danger and he’s willing to trade the identity of a Russian mole in the CIA for safe passage. Joe is reluctant to help – he wants nothing to do with the CIA – but events back home compel Joe to take action and force him to face the life he thought he’d left behind. Season two also stars Constance Zimmer, Alexei Bondar, Isidora Goreshter, Eric Johnson, Toby Leonard Moore, Jonathan Kells Phillips, Rose Rollins, Kristen Hager and Bob Balaban.

The Lifetime original movie Highway to Heaven, starring Grammy Award winner Jill Scott and Barry Watson, is set to premiere on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A contemporary take on Michael Landon’s iconic 80s television series Highway to Heaven, the new movie follows Angela Stewart (Scott), an angel who is sent back to earth to help others in need. Angela takes on the role of a temporary school counselor and finds herself working alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Watson) as she intervenes in the lives of a troubled student, Cody (Ben Daon), his father Jeff (Robert Moloney) and his aunt Vanessa (Victoria Bidewell), who are grieving the tragic loss of Cody’s mother, Melissa (Ashley Ross). As Angela seemingly works miracles with Cody, Bruce is stunned when he learns of the divine nature of Angela’s work.

History Channel will premiere its new series Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Famous jailbreaks are the stuff of legend as their true stories are often untold. Hosted by Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, with dramatic recreations, dynamic storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects, escapes from prisons like Alcatraz will come to life in graphic detail.