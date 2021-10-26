Middlesex County Vo-Tech teacher co-authors textbook on eliminating waste 

Stephen Mercadante, who teaches pre-engineering and manufacturing on the East Brunswick campus of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools, is one of three authors of “Lean Six Sigma for Students and Educators.”PHOTO COURTESY OF MCVTS

Every process contains waste. How to spot it and fix it is the topic of a new book co-authored by an East Brunswick Tech teacher.

Stephen Mercadante, who teaches pre-engineering and manufacturing on the East Brunswick campus of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools, is one of three authors of “Lean Six Sigma for Students and Educators.”

“Lean Six Sigma is a methodology used to improve any process, including in any manufacturing or service business – any type of business,” Mercadante said.

“Every process has waste,” he said. “We provide the tools and the techniques to identify waste and eliminate it from the process.”

The book was co-authored by two Rutgers University educators, Peria Regupathy and Jonathan Lane.

Mercadante was assisted by five of his students, and the book’s cover was designed by students in Jamie Sobolewski’s graphic design/commercial art and advertising class at East Brunswick Tech.

“It is a textbook with a variety of examples and class exercises that can be done by the readers,” Mercadante said. “Students can receive a certification after they pass a test and do a project.”

Waste can include defects, down time, overproduction, neglect of talent, and wasted motion, he said.

The benefits of studying Lean Six Sigma include developing critical thinking skills, learning to meet challenges, and distinguishing yourself in skills and credentials to increase your access to exciting careers, he added.

“The book gives an overview of how to look at a company and a process to improve it and make it sustainable,” Mercadante said.

Mercadante is in his sixth year at East Brunswick Tech after a 30-year career in industry.

“Steve is a dynamic person and a true professional,” said Sean McDonald, MCVTS director of career and technical education. “His engineering knowledge and teaching skills are very impressive, and he freely shares them with his colleagues and students.

“The accomplishment of publishing a collaborative guide to Lean Six Sigma for CTE students and educators is exactly what is needed,” he continued. “I wish him well and hope that the impact of this valuable resource is all that it should be. I appreciate Steve and his partners sharing this with us.”

More information is available at www.mcvts.net.