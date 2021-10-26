×

Kathryn Elizabeth Storer Hunt, 94, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Hopewell Township, NJ, died October 12, 2021, at her home in Sarasota from non-COVID-related pulmonary fibrosis. She lived independently until the last week of her life.

The daughter of the late Earl Lincoln Storer and Vivian May Blackwell Storer of Ewing, NJ, and beloved wife of the late Lester Ketcham Hunt for 58 years of Hopewell Township, NJ, she is survived by her sister, Margaret Louise Storer Wyks of Leesburg, FL; three children, Richard Charles Hunt, M.D. and his wife Gail Hart Hunt of Arlington, VA, Linda Hunt Wood of Manchester, MD, and Nancy Lee Hunt of New York, NY; four grandchildren, John Wesley Spence III and his wife Rebecca Angevine Spence, Emily Kathryn Hunt, Ryan Charles Hunt, Stephen Earl Hunt, and two great-grandchildren, Eli and Eamon Spence.

Kathryn grew up in Ewing, NJ, volunteering with the Red Cross as a teenager bringing coffee and donuts to the WWII soldiers who were in transit through Trenton, NJ before heading off to Europe.

She graduated from Trenton High School in Trenton, NJ, and became a showroom model for various fashion houses in New York City.

As a young professional, she worked for the New Jersey State Government, the American Automobile Club of America (AAA), and the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association.

Kathryn married Lester K. Hunt in 1951 and started a family immediately. She was President of the Women’s Club in 1962/1963, and a secretary for the Hopewell Township Board of Education for more than 25 years. She successfully negotiated better pay and benefits for secretaries/administrative assistants in Hopewell Valley with the help of the New Jersey Education Association.

Kathryn lived at Marshall’s Corner, Hopewell Township, NJ for 50 years before moving to Sarasota, FL in 2002, and finally at Bay Village of Sarasota in 2007.

She passed on to her children and grandchildren an enduring and tender love of family and a shared joy of baking, music, Broadway and searching for seashells from the Jersey Shore to the Florida beaches. Her last words were, “It’s going to be alright” — a legacy for us all.

A service in celebration of her life was held at Bay Village in Sarasota on October 15, 2021. A graveside service will take place at the Pennington Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Pennington, NJ at the convenience of the family.

In her memory, donations may be made by check to We Are Family Foundation, 163 Amsterdam Avenue, #1417, New York, NY 10023, or online at www.wearefamilyfoundation.org.

Arrangements are by the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, Pennington. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.