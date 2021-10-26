Nor’easter does not cause severe issues across Hopewell Valley

Unlike the impact that was felt by tropical storms Ida and Henri the past two months, Hopewell Valley did not experience stranded vehicles, water rescues or significant road closures when a nor’easter storm hit the valley this week.

Hopewell Township, Pennington and Hopewell Borough were not severely impacted by flooding when the nor’easter storm first started dropping rainfall in the evening of Oct. 25 and when flash flood warnings were issued.

Gov. Phil Murphy had declared a state of emergency in preparation for the nor’easter that had been forecasted to impact New Jersey on Oct. 25 for the state’s 21 counties.

The nor’easter storm follows Tropical Storm Ida, which occurred on Sept. 1, and Tropical Storm Henri that was experienced on Aug. 22.

In Hopewell Township, the storm weather event did not significantly impact the town.

“Township roads were not closed due to rain or flooding, and water rescues were not required. Finally, Public Works did not have to respond to debris cleanup, road repairs or flooding,” Hopewell Township Administrator George Snyder said. “The Hopewell Township Public Works Department monitors weather reports, prepares the equipment, and briefs the staff for each destructive weather event to assure a timely response.”

Pennington, which was severely impacted by flash flooding from Tropical Storm Ida last month, was also not significantly impacted by the storm.

“We did not have any impacts due to the nor’easter that impacted our area. The fire department is out on a de-watering assignment that may or may not have to do with the rain,” Chief of Police Doug Pinelli said. “Other than that we are holding tight as of now.”

In Hopewell Borough, issues did not arise from the storm. In September from Ida the impact was felt by officials and residents due to debris and road closures.

“I am pleased to report there were no issues in Hopewell Borough whatsoever from the nor’easter. I’d like to credit the hard work did to clear all the drains but I actually think it had to do with less rainfall than expected (or feared),” Borough Administrator Michele Hovan said.