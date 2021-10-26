Sally Jane Giovanos, 85

Sally Jane (Applegate) Giovanos, 85, of Cranbury, NJ, passed away at home on Saturday, October 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Trenton, NJ she was a lifelong area resident. Sally graduated in the first class of Ewing High School, Class of 1954 and in 1958 graduated from the College of William and Mary where she earned a B.S. in Mathematics. Following her graduation from college, Sally returned to Ewing High School where she taught Math from 1958-1959. She moved to Cranbury and was employed at Carter-Wallace for 12 years where she met her husband, George and they were married in 1970 in the First Presbyterian Church of Cranbury. After being at home with her twin daughters, Sally went back to work in 1981 at the Township of Cranbury where she was the Municipal Treasurer for 23 years until her retirement.

Sally was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cranbury for 61 years where she taught Sunday School for 10 years and participated in all church activities.

Predeceased by her parents, George E. and Marian (Funk) Applegate; her brothers-in-law, Louis and Nick Giovanos; and her dear niece, Jeanne Giovanos; she is survived by her husband of 51 years, George Giovanos; her daughters and son-in-law, Catherine Giovanos and Christine and John Schafer; her grandchildren whom she cherished, Courtney and Carley Krajcsovics, and Brady and Bailey Schafer; her brothers and sister-in-law, Robert and Linda Applegate and William H. Applegate, II; her sister-in-law, Areta Hale; her nieces and nephews, Robert and Diane Applegate, Deborah and Cristino Martinez, Sara and Rolston Gaiter, Rebecca Dickson and family, William H. Applegate, III and family, and Randi Gawrorski; and her great nieces and nephews whom she adored, Jason and Carson Applegate, Alyson and Bryan Martinez, Brenton, Emerson, and Harper Gaiter.

A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of Cranbury, 22 South Main Street, Cranbury, New Jersey.

Interment services will follow at the Brainerd Cemetery, Cranbury, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sally’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Cranbury, 22 South Main Street, Cranbury, New Jersey 08512.

Arrangements are under the direction of the A.S. Cole Son & Co., 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.

