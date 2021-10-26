Saverio G Greco, 95

×

Saverio G Greco, age 95, of Princeton Junction, NJ, passed away on October 18 at his home, of natural causes. He was born in Calabria, Italy and came to this country with his family in 1935 at age 9. He lived the American Dream and created a good life here in our country. A longtime resident of West Windsor, Sam was a proud World War 2 veteran, who served in the army. He graduated from MIT class of 51, on the GI bill and became a chemical engineer for Mobil Oil. He invented 14 patents and was proud of this accomplishment. An avid gardener until just 2 years ago, Sam loved sharing his vegetables with friends and neighbors. He was a big supporter of the arts and generously donated to many organizations. He loved parties, concerts and celebrations, and had a large circle of friends and acquaintances.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Jeanette Rankel Greco, he is survived by his 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. His children: son John Greco and wife July Greco of Richmond, TX, daughter Suzanne Dicker and husband Adrian Dicker of Princeton Jct, NJ, daughter Vicki Lipinski and husband Brian Lipinski of Hillsborough, NJ and daughter Laura Milo and husband Frank Milo of Robbinsville, NJ. The funeral was a private ceremony at St Paul’s Church in Princeton on October 22nd. He is buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Westchester County, NY.