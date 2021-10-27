Atlantic Hub News Briefs, Oct. 27

A purchase for a hook lift plow truck not to exceed $266,707 has been authorized by the Eatontown Borough Council.

On Oct. 13, council members authorized the purchase of the hook lift truck with a plow and other accessories. The truck will be used by the Department of Public Works. The vehicle was purchased from Mid Atlantic Truck Centre, Inc., Linden.

In other business, the council members authorized the purchase of a diesel pneumatic tire lift truck in an amount not to exceed $40,571. The tire lift truck was also purchased for the DPW. The vehicle was purchased from Tri-Lift, North Brunswick.

Finally, the Eatontown council members passed a resolution reimbursing borough employees for fingerprinting costs.

According to the resolution, certain borough employees are required to be fingerprinted. The employees pay outside companies for the service because the Eatontown Police Department is only permitted to provide fingerprint services under certain circumstances, which do not include a pre-employment background check.

The payments made by borough employees to the outside companies will be reimbursed.

Congregation B’nai Israel, Rumson, will host its holiday boutique in person in 2021 after hosting the boutique in a virtual manner in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

All community members are invited to visit the holiday boutique from 1-7 p.m. Nov. 17 in an indoor-outdoor setup at the synagogue. Shop from categories including accessories, women’s, children’s, home, toys and more.

Proof of vaccination will be required to enter for all age 12 and older, and masks are required for all individuals who visit the event.

For current information, vendor features, contests and more, find Congregation B’nai Israel on Instagram or on its Facebook event page #shopandbuy4CBI