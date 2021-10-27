Examiner News Briefs, Oct. 27

The Allentown Borough Council has passed a resolution recognizing the service of Christopher Fleres for his Eagle Scout project.

Christopher is a Boy Scout in Troop 180A and for his Eagle Scout project he beautified the Allentown gateway signs. His project consisted of painting the sign posts, creating raised flower beds with field stone, and installing perennial plants and shrubs.

Christoper completed the work at the High Street, North Main Street, South Main Street, Church Street and Waker Avenue gateway sign locations, according to the council’s Oct. 12 resolution.

Mayor Thomas Fritts, Borough Council President John A. Elder III, Councilman Robert Strovinsky, Councilman Michael Drennan, Councilwoman Martha Johnson, Councilman Dan Payson and Councilwoman Erica Torsiello commended Christoper “for his service in beautifying the Allentown gateway signs … for his Eagle Scout project.”

In other business at the council’s Oct. 12 meeting, Bill Cotte, who chairs the Environmental Commission and serves on the Economic Development Council, reported that the Fall Festival held on the weekend of Oct. 9-10 was a success for the participating vendors and for the borough.

And, Cotte said municipal boards will be working with the community to prepare residents and business operators for the single-use plastic bag ban that will take effect in New Jersey in the spring of 2022.

Finally, Cotte said Allentown’s annual Christmas tree lighting event will take place on Nov. 27 starting at Sensi Park.

The annual carriage rides through the borough will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4. There are nine time slots available. The cost is $100, the carriage can accommodate eight people, and a group must purchase the entire carriage. Tickets are available at Borough Hall.