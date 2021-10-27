Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 27

The Guild of Creative Art, Shrewsbury, has announced its 29th annual Open Juried Live Gallery Show 2021 award winners.

There were more than 200 submissions from Guild members and non-members. The judges were Mary Jean Canziani and Geanna Merola, according to a press release.

The winners are: “Golden Daze” by Joel Zimmerman of Marlboro, Best in Painting; “China #1” by Barbara Withers of Red Bank, Best in Photography; “Hummingbird” by Patricia Meko of Belford, Best in Sculpture; “Aerial #2 Sand Dunes in the Fog” by Marilyn Baldi of Tinton Falls, Bill Machinsky Memorial Award for Landscape Photography.

And, “Dog next door” by Debora Bruno of Atlantic Highlands, Joanna Manusov Memorial Award for Canine Photography; “Daisies” by Rosanne Cerbo of Tuxedo Park, Frank Colaguori Memorial Award for Realism in Painting and two Bronze Achievement awards for “Closed for the Season” and “Waiting in the Wings.”

Also, “Pyramid” by Gary Groves of Atlantic Highlands, Fred N. Biello Memorial Award for Abstract Painting; “Underwater 2” by Amy Lepping of Oakhurst, Sara Stern Memorial Award for Artistic Innovation in Painting; “The Flow” by Julia Lipovetskiy of Holmdel, Barbara Shieldkret Memorial Award for Mixed Media.

And, “Monet’s Gone Gray” by Christopher MacKinnon of Monroe Township, Friedlander Award for Abstract; “Kate in Brooklyn Light” by Pam Malone of Leonia, David MacNeill Memorial Award for Wit and Whimsy; “Self Determination” by Karen Martin of Freehold Township, Mitchell Award for Acrylic.

Also, “Magnolia Blossom” by Michael Menendez of Freehold, Bronze Achievement Award; “Wake Up Snoopy “ by Valerie Morone of Brick Township, Bronze Achievement Award; Ellen Orrego of Red Bank, “A Force for Good,” Caivano Memorial Award for Oil; “Eat Well” by Mary Polese of Red Bank, Bronze Achievement Award.

And, “Watching and Waiting” by Larry Ross of Matawan, Bronze Achievement Award; “Self-Reflection” by Ellen Rubinstein of Holmdel, Bronze Achievement Award; “Swiss Guard, Vatican City, Rome” by Michael Scherfen of Atlantic Highlands, Caivano Memorial Award for Watercolor; “Mystic Milky Way” by Jeanne Schneider of Red Bank, Bronze Achievement Award.

Also, “Four Doors” by Adrienne Scoppettuolo of Farmingdale, Lorraine Ravner Memorial Award for Artistic Photography; “New Normal” by Jackie St. Angel of Middletown, Bronze Achievement Award; “Kieran Rocks” by Lori Weisenfeld of Rumson, Pastellist Salon of New Jersey Award in memory of Marge Levine, and a Bronze Achievement Award for “Selma.”

For more information, visit guildofcreativeart.org

The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents “The Borscht Belt,” a Zoom talk by historian Marty Schneit, on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 for museum members and $12 for non-members. To make a reservation and to receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990 or visit www.jhmomc.org

Through the presentation, Schneit strives to bring to life a remarkable time, place and people that will never be duplicated, according to a press release.

What survives of the Borscht Belt in New York’s Catskill Mountains is in the memory of those who lived it. Schneit will detail the history of the Borscht Belt: its hotels, comedians, the culture and experience, according to the press release.