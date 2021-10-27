Multiple women report being sexually assaulted in areas of Farm and Robin roads

An investigation into multiple sexual offenses that occurred this month in the areas of Farm Road and Robin Road in Hillsborough are being investigated.

Hillsborough police received a 9-1-1 call reporting an alleged sexual offense that occurred in the area of Farm Road around 7:33 p.m. Oct 7, according to a statement released by Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Michael McMahon on Oct. 26.

Upon arrival, officers met with an adult female resident of Hillsborough who reported being groped by an unknown male while walking her dog in the area of Farm Road. Detectives from the Hillsborough Township Police Department responded to investigate, officials said.

The victim reported to detectives that the male suspect walked past her while she was walking her dog on Farm Road. The suspect approached her and began groping her while asking her to kiss him, according to the allegations. The unknown male suspect let go of the victim and fled the area on foot when she threatened to scream. The victim described the suspect as a Caucasian male in his early 20s, approximately 5’9” with medium long brownish hair wearing a baseball cap, white T-shirt and shorts.

Robertson said on Oct. 15 at approximately 10:59 p.m., Hillsborough Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting an alleged sexual offense that occurred in the area of Robin Road. Upon arrival, officers met with an adult female resident of Hillsborough, who reported being approached while in the vestibule of her apartment complex by a male who forcibly tried to kiss her, according to the allegations. Detectives from the Hillsborough Township Police Department responded to investigate.

The victim reported to police that the suspect entered the vestibule of her apartment complex after the door did not close completely behind her. The victim stated she had her back to the suspect when he grabbed her face and attempted to kiss her. The victim screamed and tried to fight the male off. The male ran out of the vestibule and fled the area on foot, according to reports. The victim described the suspect as a Caucasian male in his early 20s, approximately 5’7″ with medium long brown curly hair wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans, according to reports.

While conducting this investigation, detectives from the Hillsborough Township Police Department were advised of a third incident involving an adult female resident of Hillsborough who reported that on Oct. 15 at approximately 10 p.m., she was walking her dog in the area of Farm Road when a male approached her and began making lewd comments. The victim walked away from the male. The victim provided detectives with a similar description of a Caucasian male in his early 20s, thin build wearing a hooded jacket, according to the statement.