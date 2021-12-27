A Year in Review: Hopewell Township stories of 2021

2021 has seen Hopewell Township navigate the challenges of COVID-19, while also raising money for youth and supplies for Afghan refugees.

Here is a year in review featuring several stories about Hopewell Township by the Hopewell Valley News.

Hopewell Township police raise thousands for youth at Triad House

Detective Alexis Mirra of the Hopewell Township Police Department spearheaded the idea for specialty patches to be worn for Pride Month by members of the police department in 2021.

The initiative created by Mirra was to show the department’s support and commitment of the LGBTQ+ community. The Pride flag colors were present around the patch and through the patch letters.

As part of the initiative, Mirra and the department sold Pride patches to the public and raised more than $3,000. All of the proceeds from patch sales went toward Triad House, a 24-hour residential group home for youth in Ewing. Triad House services youth ages 16-21, and in 2008 became the only group home in New Jersey for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth.

Hopewell Township permits cannabis cultivation and manufacturing

The Hopewell Township Committee voted to allow for cannabis cultivation and manufacturing businesses in the township.

Committee members approved of cultivation and manufacturing as conditional uses within the VRC zone. However, only one cannabis business will be allowed.

A company that holds both a cannabis cultivation license and manufacturing license is allowed by the township as long as both are on the same site.

In 2021, Stone Hill Manufacturing, LLC did receive a resolution of support from the Township Committee for cultivation and manufacturing in Hopewell Township. If Stone Hill Manufacturing is not able to get the licenses from the state, the township would still be able to allow for a different company that holds both a cultivation and manufacturing licenses.

BeiGene completes purchase of 42-acre portion of former BMS campus

BeiGene, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer medicine, purchased a 42-acre portion of the former Bristol-Myers Squibb campus from real estate company Lincoln Equities Group.

The 42 acres purchased by BeiGene will be constructed into a new state-of-the-art manufacturing campus and clinical research and development center.

With BeiGene developing and marketing cancer medicines, the new facility is currently planned to include about 400,000 square feet for pharmaceutical manufacturing, contain clinical research and development, 16,000 liters of biologics capacity, and office space.

Hopewell Township Planning Board approves Hopewell Parc, The Collection at Hopewell

The Planning Board gave the green light to Hopewell Parc and The Collection at Hopewell in 2021.

The Hopewell Parc project was proposed by applicant US Home Corporation, D/B/A Lennar. The project is constructing 1,077 units – with 216 of those units designated for affordable housing – on Scotch Road.

The Collection at Hopewell is 29 three-story buildings that will be built for the residential units at a property located on Washington Crossing-Pennington Road near the Route 31 Pennington circle.

Buildings consist of 144 stacked townhomes within 11 multi-unit buildings, 96 multi-family condominium units in four multi-unit buildings, 78 COAH multi-family affordable units that would be in four multi-family buildings, and 61 townhomes which would be within 10 multi-unit buildings

Park Commission approves final master plan for Moores Station Quarry

This year, the Mercer County Park Commission gave final approval for the Moores Station Quarry to be turned into a new county park.

The 2021 approval by the Park Commission moves forward plans to have 147 acres of the site designated for green and blue habitats, 47 acres of protected from any disturbance existing woodlands and natural area, 82 acres converted into native meadow and shrubland habitat, 17 acres allocated for the ponds, more than 1,000 new trees planted, 7.45 acres designated for recreational amenities, and 5 miles of trails.

Moores Station Quarry is adjacent to Baldpate Mountain in Hopewell Township off of Route 29 at the intersection with Pleasant Valley Road.