Driver allegedly steals car, drives drunk, crashes into Hillsborough home on Christmas Eve

Hillsborough police responded to Taylor Avenue for a reported motor vehicle crash into a single-family home on Christmas Eve.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the incident, reported at 8:08 p.m. Dec. 24.

A 2014 Honda Odyssey was completely inside the residence, according to information provided by the Hillsborough Police Department. There was disabling damage to the vehicle and severe structural damage to the residence. The vehicle penetrated through the front of the residence and came to rest in both the garage and living room.

The driver was located on scene and subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to police. He sustained no injuries.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen out of Manville earlier in the evening, police said.

The driver was charged with multiple motor vehicle violations, driving while intoxicated and receiving stolen property. He was subsequently transported to the Somerset County Jail.

The Hillsborough Building Department determined that the residence was uninhabitable because of the severe structural damage, according to the statement.

The Hillsborough Police Department, Manville Police Department, Hillsborough Fire Department Units 37 and 38, Robert Wood Johnson BLS, Hillsborough OEM, and the Hillsborough Building Department responded to the scene. No injuries were reported by any of the emergency personnel who responded to the scene, according to the statement.