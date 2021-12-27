Interim administrators hired by Princeton school district

Two veteran educators will serve as interim assistant superintendents – one for curriculum and instruction, and the other for human resources – while the Princeton Public Schools conducts a nationwide search for permanent replacements.

Kathie Foster has been named interim assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, and Rebecca Gold will become the interim assistant superintendent for human resources. They will join the school district in January 2022, and each will be paid $800 per day.

Foster is replacing Robert Ginsberg, the acting assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, whose last day of work was Dec. 31. Ginsberg, who is retiring after 33 years in the school district, was named to be the acting assistant superintendent in mid-2020.

Foster is a former superintendent of schools and assistant superintendent of schools in the Robbinsville Public School District, and a former principal in that school district. She held the top administrative post in the Robbinsville Public School District from 2016-20.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Hope College in Holland, Michigan, and a master’s degree in educational administration from Rider University. She earned the Ed.D. degree from the University of Pennsylvania after finishing a mid-career doctoral program in educational leadership.

Gold is replacing Michael Volpe, the former assistant superintendent for human resources, who resigned to become the superintendent of schools for the Moorestown Township Public Schools in Burlington County.

Gold served as the director of personnel and administrative services and as the director of educational technology in the Lawrence Township Public Schools from 1986 to 2015. Since her retirement, she has served as the interim director of human resources for the Hamilton Township Public Schools.

Gold is a co-founder of CJ Pride – the Central Jersey Program for the Recruitment of Diverse Educators – which is a consortium of more than 50 public school districts that seek to recruit educators from diverse backgrounds.

Gold earned a bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College in the City University of New York system, and a master’s degree in education, also from Brooklyn College in the CUNY system.