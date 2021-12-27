Lawrence Township municipal building closed due to COVID surge

The Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the Lawrence Senior Center will be closed to the public until further notice, beginning Dec. 28, because of a resurgence of COVID-19, according to Lawrence Township officials.

All municipal offices will remain open and reachable by telephone.

There is a black drop box outside the north entrance to the Lawrence Township Municipal Building where residents can drop off forms and other paperwork. The black box is locked and can only be opened by township staff.

Lawrence Township Health Officer Keith Levine said there were 79 positive cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence Township during the seven-day period of Dec. 9-16, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Lawrence Township to 3,320 confirmed cases.

There have been 96 deaths since COVID-19 broke out in Lawrence Township in March 2020. Most of those deaths occurred among residents of the nursing homes in Lawrence Township, earlier in the pandemic.

The Lawrence Township Municipal Building was closed to the public effective March 16, 2020, and reopened earlier this year on July 7. But the resurgence of COVID-19 – especially the highly contagious omicron variant – has caused the building to be closed to the public.