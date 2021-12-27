News Transcript On Campus, Dec. 29

Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., has announced 15 student-athletes will represent its women’s basketball team for the 2021-22 season, including Samantha Mikos of Freehold. Kutztown is led by head coach Janet Malouf, who is in her 27th season at the helm of the Golden Bears.

York College of Pennsylvania has named Freehold residents Amy McGee and Alexa Scranton to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Seventy-nine Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa., student-athletes, including Max Pirozzi of Freehold, were named to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the fall 2021 season. Max is a junior majoring in finance. He plays football at Muhlenberg. To be named to the Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing and carry at least a 3.40 cumulative GPA.

A total of 345 students, including Michael Goebel of Manalapan, will receive degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania at the conclusion of the Fall 2021 semester. All degrees will be conferred upon completion of final coursework. Fall 2021 graduates are invited to participate in ESU’s 2021-22 academic year commencement ceremony scheduled for May 7, 2022. Michael earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y., announced that students who receive a term GPA of 3.6 or higher during the Spring 2021 semester earned the Dean’s Award with distinction. Haiyang Wang of Morganville is a graduate of Wardlaw-Hartridge School, Edison, who is a computer science major. Jessica Kaplan of Marlboro is a graduate of Colts Neck High School who is a history major. Mary Huntley of Colts Neck is a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School, Red Bank, who is an economics major.