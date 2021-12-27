Tri-Town News On Campus, Dec. 29

Stephanie Moir of Howell has been named to the Fall 2021 President’s List at Mansfield University, Mansfield, Pa. Stephanie is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education – Early Childhood and Elementary Education with Special Education second certification program. To be named to the President’s List, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Joseph Colaneri of Jackson joined nearly 650 Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn., students and faculty members in the performance of this year’s “Christmas at Belmont,” which is airing on PBS for a 19th straight holiday season. Produced by Nashville Public Television, “Christmas at Belmont” was taped live for the first time in the new Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the university’s campus. “Christmas at Belmont” is underwritten in part by presenting sponsor Tyson Foods.

Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., has announced 19 student-athletes will represent its women’s bowling team for the 2021-22 season, including Alexis Wands of Jackson. The Golden Bears are 22-13 to start the season and will return to action Jan. 21-23. Kutztown is led by head coach Angela Reynolds, who is in her third year at the helm of the Golden Bears.

York College of Pennsylvania has named Jackson residents Tyler Howlett and Charles McGee to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Marissa Realmuto of Howell, a member of the Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y., Class of 2024, has earned the Spring 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Marissa is a neuroscience major and a graduate of Howell High School.

Jacob Hoglund of Howell, a member of the Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y., Class of 2022, has earned the Spring 2021 Dean’s Award with distinction. Jacob is a biochemistry major and is a graduate of Biotechnology High School, Freehold Township.