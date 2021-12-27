West Windsor police continue search for driver in hit-and-run crash

The West Windsor Police Department is asking for help in its search for Guadalupe Garcia-Guzman, a New Brunswick man who was reportedly driving a white box truck on Route 1 north that was involved in a three-car crash that injured several people on Oct. 2.

Police have been searching for Garcia-Guzman since the crash occurred on Route 1 north at Carnegie Center Boulevard at 9:29 a.m. Oct. 2. Garcia-Guzman reportedly jumped out of the truck and fled on foot, leaving behind a badly injured front seat passenger.

The Lawrence Township and Robbinsville Township police departments each responded to the scene with their K-9 dogs to search for Garcia-Guzman. The West Windsor Police Department also sent its drone to look for the driver, but without success.

Police said Garcia-Guzman was driving the box truck when it struck three vehicles that were stopped for a red traffic light at Route 1 north and Carnegie Center Boulevard. He jumped out of the truck after the crash and fled.

The passenger that he abandoned in the box truck suffered a severe injury to his right arm, police said. He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, and was flown to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for emergency surgery to save the injured arm.

The driver of the first vehicle that Garcia-Guzman allegedly struck suffered injuries to his head, neck, back and rib area, police said. A passenger in the car suffered multiple breaks to his left arm that required surgery, as well as a dislocated left shoulder.

The fleeing driver, who was identified as Garcia-Guzman, worked for Back in a Flash Transport and listed New Brunswick as his address, police said. Several warrants have been issued for his arrest in connection with the crash.

Police believe Garcia-Guzman is an undocumented person who is not legally allowed to be in the United States. Police believe he does not have a New Jersey driver’s license.

Anyone with information on the crash or on Garcia-Guzman’s whereabouts should call the West Windsor Police Department at 609-799-1222, or the Anonymous Tipline at 609-799-0452, or email lead traffic investigator Officer Kyle Brown at Brown@westwindsorpolice.com.