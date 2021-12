South Brunswick High School Students for Public Health will hold a blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the South Brunswick Library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

All donors will receive $10 Tango e-gift cards that can be redeemed at hundreds of retailers.

Sign up at nybc.org/njdrive using sponsor code 71128. Or, call or text Genevieve at 732-672-5281 to make an appointment.