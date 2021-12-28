Cheers & Jeers

1 / 4 2 / 4 3 / 4 4 / 4 ❮ ❯

By Damian Holbrook

Cheers to ABC’s Sitcoms

for affording us the chance to relate. When it wasn’t always easy to see our real families this year, the hilarious Hayworths of Home Economics (pictured) and the net’s other clans became the kin we can see ourselves in, and laugh with.

Cheers to Good Sports.

Let’s raise a big foam finger for the hoopsters of John Stamos’ Disney+ dramedy Big Shot, the dysfunctional wrestlers of Heels on Starz and everyone’s favorite soccer coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) on Apple TV+. Talk about a championship season.

Jeers to The CW’s

hide-and-seek scheduling. After launching their new seasons with five-week “events,” The Flash (pictured) and Riverdale are gone until March, when they’ll move into different timeslots. Good thing there’s a magazine that can guide you to find them when they return!

Jeers to Joe Exotic

for overstaying his welcome. With no big revelations or juicy new twists, Netflix’s long-awaited Tiger King 2 (pictured) had much less bite than the original docuseries. Plus, it’s just in bad taste to glorify criminals and other cretins who behave like animals anyway.