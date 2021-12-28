Community Bulletin Board: the North and South Brunswick Sentinel (for Dec. 29)

The North Brunswick Board of Education will hold its reorganization meeting at 7 pm. Jan. 5 at the Board of Education offices at Linwood School, 25 Linwood Place.

The conference meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 19 in the auditorium at North Brunswick Township Middle School, 100 Renaissance Blvd. No.

The regular public meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Board of Education offices at Linwood.

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System is committed to assisting members of the community prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes through a free, year-long program that teaches improved nutrition, increased exercise, stress management and weight loss.

The Prevent T2 program is open to anyone 18 years or older diagnosed with prediabetes or with a history of gestational diabetes.

The next year-long session, which will be held virtually, begins Jan. 18. Classes meet from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. The program meets every other week for the first six months, followed by monthly meetings in the second half of the year.

Call 732-339-7772 for more information or to register. Space is limited.

South Brunswick High School’s Viking Closet is running low on inventory.

Donations of gently used adult-sized winter coats are needed, as well as sweatshirts and sweatpants.

The high school is located at 750 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

The South Brunswick Public Library will offer Homework Buddies tutoring from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, through May, at the library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Open to students in grades K-12.

No appointment necessary.

Tutoring is not available on school holidays or early closing days.

For more information, visit www.sbpl.org

The South Brunswick Education Foundation is participating in a Printer Cartridge and Electronics Recycling Fundraiser to help benefit the South Brunswick School District.

Drop off used Canon and HP Inkjet cartridges; new unused Canon, Dell, HP and Lexmark printer cartridges; and laptops.

Look for a collection box at each of the district schools; the South Brunswick Library, 110 Kingston Lane; and Better Homes and Gardens Maturo Realty, 1 New Road.

For more information, email recycle@edfoundationsb.org

The North Brunswick Ice Rink across from the Municipal Complex on Hermann Road is open for free skating from 2-8 p.m. Saturdays and from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.

For more information, call the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services at 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

The North Brunswick Municipal Alliance Committee will hold the Warm the Sole Sock Drive to benefit the North Brunswick Domestic Violence Team.

Men’s, women’s and children’s socks are needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the North Brunswick Senior Center, 15 Linwood Pl., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Call 732-902-1590 for more information.

Buddy Ball Basketball for children with disabilities will start at noon on Jan. 7 at Linwood Middle School, 25 Linwood Pl., North Brunswick. The program runs for 10 weeks. There is no cost for this program, which is co-sponsored by the North Brunswick Traveling Basketball Association and the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services. Register on site or visit https://register.capturepoint.com/. For more information, call 908-307-3260. Buddy Ball Basketball “Buddies” are also needed to assist players. Community Service hours for volunteering are available. If interested, contact Coach Pete at pjfc0213@gmail.com.

Now on display at the South Brunswick Public Library is a set of posters sent from the Smithsonian National Museum of American History about World War I, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies.”

The centennial anniversary was 2019, but the COVID-19 quarantine delayed the display.

The exhibition is designed around the College, Career and Civic Life (C3) Framework for Social Studies core curriculum.

The poster display can be found next to the Borrower Services Desk inside the library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

The public can view the display on Veterans Day and through the end of the year.

For more information, visit https://historyexplorer.si.edu/sites/default/files/World_War_I_Lessons_and_Legacies_Educators_Guide.pdf

The South Brunswick Public Library Foundation is more than halfway to its $500,000 financial goal to cover the cost of repairs and an addition at the public library.

There are a variety of naming opportunities and sponsorship levels available to give support.

View a display of the planned addition and improvements now in the lobby of the library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Changes and improvements include interior renovations, such as HVAC repairs and ADA upgrades, plus a 10,400-square-foot wing and enlarged parking area to be built using the municipally-owned lots next door. The wing will include a large meeting room and a 128-seat auditorium with stage.

The authorized cost of the plan is $7,198,704. Funding will come from several sources, including a state grant of $3,586,852, a township bond of $3,011,852, a SBPL Trustee contribution of $250,000 with the balance to be fundraised by the foundation.

Township residents will only pay 42 cents on the dollar.

For details on how to help the campaign, visit www.sbplfoundation.org or contact Library Director Chris Carbone at 732-329-4000, ext. 7287, or ccarbone@sbpl.info.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and completed by late 2023.

The South Brunswick Public Library is seeking volunteers to help share their skills, enthusiasm and professional experience with adult English language learners.

The library offers ESL/ELL and English Conversation Group classes on an ongoing basis and needs volunteers to help the program grow.

All volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.

The library will provide resources, curriculum guides and training opportunities.

To apply, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf1mJCRHm4TW63onm3UvDhWA4UkLijWymbl07qNqxycwoHZMQ/viewform?usp=send_form

For more information, contact Jill D’Amico, head of Information Services, at 732-329-4000, ext. 7638, or jdamico@sbpl.info

The Princeton Battlefield Society (PBS) will mark the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Princeton – fought on Jan. 3, 1777 – with “Experience the Battle of Princeton” on Jan. 2.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Princeton Battlefield State Park, 500 Mercer Road, Princeton, with a presentation by Larry Kidder, historian and author of “Ten Crucial Days: Washington’s Vision for Victory Unfolds” and several other books on Revolutionary War New Jersey.

Following this presentation, attendees can watch the narrated re-enactment, with British and American reenactors, including artillery.

Following the reenactment, the New Jersey Sons of the American Revolution will hold a wreath laying ceremony at the Memorial Grove behind the colonnade on the battlefield.

Tours of the historic Thomas Clarke House will be offered.

Pre-registration is required at www.pbs1777.org

Residents in Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties who had property damage or loss caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Ida in September have until Jan. 5, 2022, to apply for FEMA individual assistance.

Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Residents can register for disaster assistance, update their contact information, ask questions about a letter from FEMA, get information about FEMA home inspections, or learn how to appeal a FEMA decision by visiting disasterassistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app or calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).

Meet the mayors of Cranbury, Monroe, Jamesburg, Helmetta, South Brunswick and Plainsboro from 8-10 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, 900 Scudders Mill Road, Plainsboro.

Learn about economic development opportunities, arts and culture, travel and tourism, and sustainability.

To register, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/meet-the-mayors-2021-part-1/

Sponsored by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The New Jersey School Boards Association is encouraging students to submit entries to the Garden State Film Festival’s student submission category, “New Jersey Hometown Documentary Short” by the Jan. 8 deadline.

This category is reserved for works that are written, directed and shot by New Jersey high school students. Films must focus on some aspect of their hometown, including topics like profiles of interesting persons, places, time periods or subjects related to the arts.

This film submission category has been created to encourage young filmmakers’ creativity while instilling a sense of pride in their hometowns and state, according to information provided by the NJSBA.

Students are encouraged to submit entries on their own or through their school by the Jan. 8 deadline. The Garden State Film Festival’s professional jury will select winning films in various categories. The festival will take place from March 23-27 in Asbury Park. For more information, visit GSFF.org

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office will hold an 8-week-long Sheriff’s Civilian Academy for residents of Middlesex County in Spring 2022.

The academy is designed to educate residents on the various functions and duties of the Sheriff’s Office.

Applications are being accepted for the program, which will be held at the Middlesex County Fire Academy located in Sayreville.

The first session is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. April 5, 2022. Classes will continue weekly on Tuesdays. One Saturday class will be held. The program culminates with a graduation ceremony scheduled for May 24.

Each session will highlight functions of the Sheriff’s Office including defensive tactics, K-9, transportation, fingerprinting, DARE, courts, civil process and foreclosures, among others.

Participants will tour the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office and the Main Courthouse in New Brunswick.

Applications are due no later than Feb. 15, 2022. The application will be used to determine suitability for the program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside within the County of Middlesex, have no felony convictions, not be wanted for any crime, and submit to a limited background check.

For more information on the Sheriff’s Civilian Academy, contact Sgt. Frank Sautner at 732-745-5909 or email frank.sautner@co.middlesex.nj.us.

For more information, call 732-745-3382.

The Partnership for Maternal and Child Health of Northern New Jersey, in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Health, announced the launch of the 10th annual Protect Me With 3+ poster and video contest.

The contest challenges New Jersey youth in middle and high school to raise awareness about the importance of adolescent immunizations including tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis (Tdap), human papillomavirus (HPV), meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) and flu vaccines. Additionally, the contest has expanded to include entries for COVID-19 vaccination awareness.

Middle school and high school students can participate in the contest by submitting a hand-drawn poster or an original computer-generated poster that integrates key facts about one of the adolescent vaccines listed above. High school students also have the option to submit a video up to 30 seconds long instead of a poster.

In addition to accepting posters via mail, the contest is also accepting poster and video submissions electronically at www.protectmewith3.com/submit.

If a student is selected as a finalist, the agency will provide them with a pre-stamped envelope to mail their original poster.

Judges will then select the top three winners in each category.

The submission deadline is Jan. 23, 2022. Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries in the video and poster categories, and the winning entries will be showcased during various statewide immunization awareness activities.

Additionally, students who submit entries by Jan. 1, 2022, will be entered into random drawings to win prizes courtesy of Protect Me With 3+ event sponsors.

For more information about Protect Me With 3+ sponsorship opportunities, visit www.protectmewith3.com/sponsors.

The top five finalists in each of the three categories will be posted on www.protectmewith3.com for public voting in March. The winners will then be announced and honored at an awards ceremony in May.

New Jersey teachers are encouraged to make the Protect Me With 3+ contest a class project. As an added incentive, prizes will be awarded to the classrooms with the most eligible submissions in each of the three categories. For more information on lesson plans and interactive materials for schools, visit http://www.protectmewith3.com/schools.

Information regarding eligibility, video and poster submission guidelines, and contest rules can be found at www.protectmewith3.com.

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s Annual Juried Photo Exhibition has a scheduled opening for March 26, 2022.

All photographs must be made within the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve. The reserve is found in portions of Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean counties. All wildlife, flora and fauna must be photographed in their natural environment.

Submission date is Jan. 30, 2022.

More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded: $1,000 for First Place Best in Show; $350 each for First Place Landscape, Flora & Fauna, and Other (People, Towns, Architecture, Culture, History, Recreation, etc).

Photographs submitted for exhibition will be selected by a credentialed jury with final selections chosen by Michael Yamashita, an acclaimed National Geographic photographer.

Acceptance notification is planned from Feb. 14-18. Awards, including cash prizes, will be announced at the reception on March 26.

All selected photographs will be exhibited at the historic Bishop Farmstead in Southampton from March 28 through April 30, and all submitted photos will be on display in the online gallery opening by April 15.

Open submissions are $30 for up to three images and $5 per image for each additional image. A total of six images can be submitted per photographer.

All participants must use the Smarter Entry system to register. Photos must be JPEG format, and files cannot exceed 8MB in size.

Learn more at www.PinelandsPhotoExhibit.org or email entries@pinelandsalliance.org.

Ongoing

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice.

Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

The Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location; or who served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

The group meets at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting the second Wednesday of every month from May to December at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, downstairs on the first floor.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter each year.

Korean War Veterans National Life membership if one is over age 80 is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons Veterans Hospital Lyons, and the Vineland Veterans Hospital in Vineland.

For more information, contact membership chair Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ148@yahoo.com

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Right at Home of Central New Jersey can organize a Senior Citizen Prom for local facilities.

They will provide music and entertainment.

A prom king and queen will be crowned.

For more information on how to schedule a prom, call 732-967-0900.

Serving northern Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

New Jersey State Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) COVID Crisis Fund is supporting the rising demand for medical oxygen for hospitals in India. Make a check payable to AAPI and mail to Dr. Binod Sinha, 4 Progress St., Suite A9, Edison 08820. Or, visit https://njstateaapi.org/donation-for-medical-oxygen-to-india/ to donate online.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Amaranth at North Brunswick is the township’s first age-restricted community, currently under construction on Route 130.

Low- and moderate-income residents who would like to be part of the community can add an email address to be part of the marketing for the development.

To register, visit amaranthnj.com

Middlesex County’s Parks and Recreation Department will accept reservations for picnic groves at nine county parks via a new online reservation system. The parks included in this new reservation system include Alvin Williams Park in Woodbridge; Donaldson Park in Highland Park; Fords Park in Woodbridge; Johnson Park in Piscataway; Joseph Medwick Park in Carteret; Merrill Park in Woodbridge; Roosevelt Park in Edison; Thompson Park in Monroe; Warren Park in Woodbridge. These picnic groves offer visitors a socially distanced way to host picnics and small gatherings in an outdoor setting. Fees vary for each location and are contingent on the Executive Order in place at the time of event. To reserve a picnic grove online and view a list of accommodations provided at each grove such as electrical outlets, charcoal grills, shelter, etc., visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/Reservations.aspx. A list of rules and regulations for the use of picnic areas will be listed on that page.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.