Is the ‘Dexter’ reboot even darker?

Question: What has happened to Dexter in Dexter: New Blood? It’s so dark now. He’s certainly not the happy Dexter we all knew. —Kathleen

Matt Roush: With all due respect: Wha-a-a-a-t? When have we ever known a “happy Dexter?” Yes, the original series with its Miami setting was brighter and had more comic relief, but Dexter is one of the most tormented anti-heroes in TV history, haunted by childhood trauma and saddled with the “dark passenger” he now worries his son Harrison has inherited. Seems to me that the first episode introducing him as “Jim Lindsay” showed him to be about as content as we’ve ever seen Dexter Morgan, a condition that obviously couldn’t last long or there would be no series.

Question: Is there any chance Marg Helgenberger will return to either All Rise or CSI: Las Vegas? —Linda

Matt Roush: Most likely the former. I haven’t seen any updates from OWN, who rescued All Rise from CBS, about casting for the third season, but it makes sense that she would at least recur on the series, since they picked up other major cast members. Regarding the CSI reboot, it just got renewed for a second season—though it wasn’t guaranteed since it didn’t pop the way many expected—so there’s always the chance more original cast members might show up.

To submit questions to TV Critic Matt Roush, go to: tvinsider.com