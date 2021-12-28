News Transcript News Briefs, Dec. 29

Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) has announced that schools and libraries in New Jersey will receive $23.8 million from the fifth and sixth rounds of funding from the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) Emergency Connectivity Fund Program (ECF).

The Marlboro K-8 School District will receive $173,600, according to a press release from Pallone’s office.

Schools and libraries in New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District have received more than $11.1 million, and New Jersey has received more than $96 million from the fund in total. In November, Pallone announced that New Jersey received more than $17.8 million from the third and fourth rounds of funding from the program, according to the press release.

The ECF provides funding to help students, teachers and library patrons get the tools they need to connect to the internet from home. Funding can be used to purchase modems, devices like laptops and tablets, broadband service and more.

The $7.17 billion ECF program was spearheaded by Pallone’s Energy and Commerce Committee and authorized as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law in March, according to the press release.

After initially serving in a part-time role, an officer in the Freehold Borough Police Department has been promoted to a full-time position.

On Dec. 20, Ty England was sworn in as a patrolman in the police department. Mayor Kevin Kane administered the oath of office to England, who joined the police department in 2019 as a part-time Class II special law enforcement officer.

Police Capt. Ronnie Steppat said, “We have had the pleasure of knowing Ty for two years. It’s great for us to see what we know he can do. As a Class II officer, Ty has been involved in everything for us, from weather emergencies, to crime scenes and working in community related events.

“When his number came up for a full-time spot, we knew we would be lucky to have him. The department expects great things from him. We know he will achieve great things. Freehold is certainly lucky to have him as a police officer,” Steppat said.

Resident Christine Gregory praised England and described the officer as a “guardian angel.” Gregory said while she was volunteering as a school crossing guard, England was also present to make certain children were able to cross the street safely.