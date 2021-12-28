Princeton Battlefield Society marks 245th anniversary of the Battle of Princeton

The Princeton Battlefield Society (PBS) will mark the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Princeton – fought on Jan. 3, 1777 – with “Experience the Battle of Princeton” on Jan. 2.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Princeton Battlefield State Park, 500 Mercer Road, Princeton.

Due to concerns regarding COVID-19 transmission, the first stage of the program on Jan. 2 has been altered.

The pre-reenactment introductory lecture by historian and author Larry Kidder, originally scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., will be presented online prior to the event.

Event registration (or check-in for those who are pre-registered) will still be open as of 8:30 a.m., and visitors are welcome to arrive at or after that time, explore the battlefield, and meet with both American and British re-enactors prior to the reenactment, according to a press release.

Following a brief introductory presentation at 9:50 a.m., attendees can watch the narrated re-enactment starting at 10:00 a.m., with British and American re-enactors, including artillery.

Following the reenactment, the New Jersey Sons of the American Revolution will hold a wreath laying ceremony at the Memorial Grove behind the colonnade on the battlefield at 11:30 a.m.

Tours of the historic Thomas Clarke House will also be offered.

Pre-registration is required at www.pbs1777.org.

For updated information about the event, visit www.pbs1777.org.