Planning board may hold special meeting to hear FP Howell proposal

HOWELL – The members of the Howell Planning Board may consider holding a special meeting to continue hearing an application that proposes the construction of a 319-unit residential development.

The applicant, FP Howell, LLC, and the Estate of William Whalen by Gina Bettencourt, John Berkoben and Ruth Bennett, as owners, is seeking preliminary and final major subdivision approval and site plan approval for the Views at Monmouth Manor on a 102-acre tract at Fort Plains and Sunnyside roads.

The FP Howell proposal, also known as the Views at Monmouth Manor, calls for the construction of 319 residential units (72 homes to be sold at market rates; 155 townhomes to be sold at market rates; and 92 condominiums/apartments to be designated as affordable housing).

Affordable housing is defined as housing that is sold or rented at below market rates to individuals and families whose income meets certain guidelines.

Howell and other New Jersey municipalities are under order from the New Jersey Supreme Court to provide opportunities for the development of affordable housing within their borders.

Testimony regarding the Views at Monmouth Manor was heard on Aug. 31 and on Oct. 7. The application was not concluded on Oct. 7 and it was carried to the board’s Dec. 16 meeting.

The board had multiple applications on its Dec. 16 agenda and the FP Howell application was not heard that evening.

The application was carried to the board’s Jan. 6 reorganization meeting, at which time a new hearing date for the FP Howell application is expected to be announced.

The applicant is represented by attorney Kenneth Pape, who told the board on Dec. 16 the applicant is asking the board to consider holding a special meeting to conclude the application.

A special meeting, if one is held for the FP Howell application, would take place on a date that is different than one of the board’s regularly scheduled meetings.

Pape said the applicant is close to concluding its presentation and said, “We have also asked if the board would consider (holding) a special meeting to break it out from the crowd of applications (that are now before the board), so we can bring it to a conclusion.”

He said the applicant is prepared to pay the costs or expenses associated with holding a special meeting.

Attorney Ron Cucchiaro, who represents the Planning Board, recommended that the board members carry the matter to Jan. 6, at which time a regular meeting date or a special meeting date can be assigned.

The FP Howell application was carried to the board’s Jan. 6 meeting for scheduling purposes.