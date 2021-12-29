Monmouth County Library presents virtual and in-person programs to begin 2022

Classic radio re-creations, holiday music, a food festival and Prohibition are all available on the Monmouth County Library’s website at the start of 2022, with many more programs, activities and events offered at library headquarters in Manalapan and at the branch libraries.

Virtually, the Classic Radio Road Show Players will present re-creations of popular radio programs from decades past, including “Baby Snooks,” “My Favorite Husband” and “The Bickersons.”

That program will be available for the first time at 2 p.m. Jan. 16 and available to view throughout January and until Feb. 15. No registration or fees are necessary, visit the library’s website at www.MonmouthCountyLib.org or @MonCoLibrary and begin to enjoy, according to a press release.

Author and historian Greg Caggiano will be back on Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m., again with no registration necessary, speaking about Prohibition on the Jersey Shore and its impact on the towns, working people and families of the 1930s. The program will be available that evening only, according to the press release.

Jamie Novak, who has gained a reputation for her humor and her organizing skills, will present five ways to organize your week on Jan. 11 at 4 p.m.

Registration is required to view Novak’s program and must be completed by Jan. 10 at noon. Registration is on the library’s website at www.MonmouthCountyLib.org or @MonCoLibrary and is free, according to the press release.

The Rutgers Master Gardeners virtual helpline is back on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. to answer questions that have been e-mailed in advance about all matters related to gardening. Monmouth County horticulturalist Diane Larson is presenting the program, which requires registration no later than Jan. 12 at noon.

Mike Haberland, associate professor at Rutgers Cooperative Extension, will present his “Buzz on Bees,” a program about native and managed pollinators. That program, which requires registration by noon on Jan. 18, will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 19.

Chef Rob will present a Winter Food Festival live on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m., with recipes available to all who register at facebook.com/MonCoLibrary

The chef’s program will feature baked ravioli with a spinach and artichoke sauce, together with baked provolone and sun-dried tomato basil bread, and topped off with a dessert of marble pound cake with mascarpone, apricot preserves and toasted almonds.

Visit www.MonmouthCountyLib.org and scroll through Upcoming Events to see all of the programs that are offered virtually and in person during January.