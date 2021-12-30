North Brunswick issues township-wide indoor mask mandate; South Brunswick OEM provides guidance on regulations

Effective New Year’s Eve day, the Township of North Brunswick will adhere to an indoor mask mandate amidst the rising cases of COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, masks will be required in all areas of North Brunswick public indoor accommodations including, not limited to the following:

Government Facilities

Restaurants

Bars

Gymnasiums

Dance Studios

Recreation Facilities

Retail Stores

Cafes

Supermarkets

Places of Worship

Commercial Establishments

Salons

Barbershops

Banks

Health Care Facilities

Hotels

Residents, visitors and patrons of the above public facilities must wear a face mask at all times except:

When actively eating or drinking

When socially distanced at least 6 feet apart from all others for an extended period of time, such as in an office setting when seated at desks, when performing for an audience or when conducting worship services.

Children under the age of three shall be exempt from the above requirements.

The mandate will be in effect until Jan. 31.

To read the details of Executive Order 2021-001, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/123021-Executive-Order-Indoor-Mask-Mandate.pdf

***

The South Brunswick Office of Emergency Management is providing the latest information in reference to virus activity in the community.

The COVID virus has become more widespread throughout the township in the past week, according to information provided by the South Brunswick OEM on Dec. 30.

The majority of people who have tested positive report mild to moderate symptoms and some report having no symptoms, according to the statement.

Since Christmas, the Middlesex County Health Department indicates 176 new South Brunswick COVID. cases.

The South Brunswick School District reports 97 students and staff with COVID.

For information posted on the district’s Daily Dashboard, visit https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15TzWP1o_kVtF47b0kM3gLRqEgeUFUdgOwx7cdR9g9v8/edit#gid=1537691167

In addition, the New Jersey Department of Health reports influenza activity level is high statewide. Emergency Department visits and outpatient provider visits associated with influenza-like illness are higher than last week and higher than this same week last year, according to the statement.

While the majority of the cases remain mild, the number of those who may need hospital care will tax the health system, according to the statement. Currently, there are 3,273 people hospitalized from COVID, as of Dec. 30.

Officials hope that the peak of the omicron wave will be over by early February. Health officials believe the most challenging times will be the next 5 to 6 weeks, according to the statement.

The increased cases will reduce the workforce. Many employers already have reported worker shortages. This may require some businesses to make decisions about reduced hours or closures until enough staff return, according to the statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its guidance on Dec. 27 for when people who test positive can return to work:

If you test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, you must stay home and isolate for 5 days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house.

Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

Stay home if you are sick. Do not go to events or family gatherings if you are ill.

For COVID testing information, visit https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing Ridgewood Labs is conducting testing in the parking lot on Route 27/Finnegans Lane.

Get vaccinated and a booster shot. Vaccines continue to show great strength against COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths, according to the statement. For more information, visit https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/vaccine.

While there is no statewide mask mandate, mask wearing, especially indoors, is the smart thing to do, according to the statement. If you are passing through an airport or train station, you are undoubtedly being exposed to someone with Omicron at this point, according to the statement. Wearing an N95 mask indoors provides the best protection.

“We will continue to work with state and county health officials to stay on top of the changing information and guidelines,” OEM Director and South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said in the statement.

South Brunswick OEM will use Nixle and Twitter @SoBrunswickPD to provide information on the Omicron spread and its impact locally.

For an update on the cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases in Middlesex County, visit https://discovermiddlesex.com/total-cumulative-cases/