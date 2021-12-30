Freehold Township officials deem My Playground complete at Opatut Park

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – A new playground in Freehold Township where children of all ability levels will be able to have fun together has been completed.

On Dec. 20, members of the Township Committee passed a resolution which determined that My Playground at Opatut Park, East Freehold Road, is complete. The resolution was required by the Monmouth County Park System so Freehold Township can receive funding for the project.

According to the resolution, Monmouth County provided Freehold Township with $190,000 for My Playground at Opatut Park.

My Playground at Opatut Park became the third playground in Freehold Township that was designed to be all-inclusive for children and parents.

Freehold Township’s first universally integrated playground is My Playground at Michael J. Tighe Park, Georgia Road, which was completed in 2015.

The second universally integrated playground is Our Place 2 Play at the C. Richard Applegate Elementary School, Jeanne Brennan Drive, which opened to students in 2019.

In other business, the committee members authorized an increase in a contract with Black Rock Enterprises for the 2021 Opatut Park site improvements project and declared that the project’s final payment had been made.

According to a resolution, the initial contract with the company totaled $164,042. An increase in the amount of $3,357 was made on the recommendation of Township Engineer Timothy White because additional bollards were needed to remain consistent with Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. The revised contract totaled $167,399.

According to the resolution, White advised municipal officials the improvements at Opatut Park have been completed and the Township Committee authorized a final payment to Black Rock Enterprises.

Committee members also passed separate resolutions which authorized the execution of agreements with Freehold Borough for code enforcement, building inspection and plan review services; and with Sea Girt for information technology services.

And, committee members authorized a contract with Deere & Company, Cary, N.C., for the purchase of a John Deere 5075M Power Reverser utility tractor. The tractor was purchased in the amount of $60,460, according to a resolution.

Finally, committee members extended a contract with Central Jersey Waste & Recycling for recycling services for an additional year. According to a resolution, the contract extension is in the amount of $445,210. There will also be a disposal fee of $64 per ton, which is estimated to total $120,000.