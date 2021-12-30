Saint Peter’s postpones COVID-19 testing, focuses care on patients admitted to hospital

Saint Peter’s University Hospital is suspending its drive-through COVID-19 testing service immediately.

After much deliberation, the hospital has decided that this is in the best interest of patients and the community as it will allow the organization to concentrate personnel and equipment where it is needed most: in the Emergency Department which has been seeing an increased volume of patients who are symptomatic as a result of the Omicron variant.

Individuals who suspect they have been or who are known to have been exposed to COVID-19 and are experiencing mild to no symptoms are urged to seek testing at one of New Jersey’s state-sanctioned testing sites.

To find a COVID testing location in the state, visit New Jersey’s COVID Information Hub at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/d4be071f/YpBUxzC9VU69ZG_Qogg7QA?u=https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing<https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Flink.edgepilot.com%2Fs%2Fb6996591%2FQFHQ03FQKky2zjHjdxhVNg%3Fu%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Fnam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%25253A%25252F%25252Fcovid19.nj.gov%25252Fpages%25252Ftesting%2526data%3D04%25257C01%25257Castern%2525403epr.com%25257Cee070c44d9554250a80d08d9cad9b9af%25257Cb9c4a10619c94d09af8b5decd90a3765%25257C0%25257C0%25257C637763859983964865%25257CUnknown%25257CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%25253D%25257C0%2526sdata%3DGMEVThC%25252FQNKfDL6jb%25252BSbehqTAickmwiC0wL3EoK%25252BZ4U%25253D%2526reserved%3D0&data=04%7C01%7Castern%403epr.com%7C5adec0fed3924f825c9108d9cadff5c2%7Cb9c4a10619c94d09af8b5decd90a3765%7C0%7C0%7C637763886780378960%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0&sdata=2iL%2BBA0HHvalolBd6p1ZRUCLbOWTDJ79xGfGxYjwPbk%3D&reserved=0>.

The hospital reminds the public that individuals experiencing acute COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, prolonged fever or chest pain or any medical emergency should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Individuals with additional questions related to COVID-19 are advised to speak with their primary care provider.