Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph PHOTO CREDIT: COURTESY OF MASTERPIECE

By Rick Gables

MASTERPIECE on PBS will premiere season two of All Creatures Great and Small on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. ET (check your local listings). On this all-new season of heartfelt moments, friendship, and mischief, transport yourself back to the Yorkshire Dales once again with James, Siegfried Farnon, Tristan Farnon, Helen Alderson, Mrs. Hall, and more. After the events of the Season 1 finale, will James (played by Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (played by Rachel Shenton) find their way together? Will James decide to call the Dales home? Can Siegfried and Tristan manage to work together without complete and utter disaster? More laughs, more love, and more animals await. The ensemble cast also includes Samuel West, Callum Woodhouse, Anna Madeley, Matthew Lewis and Patricia Hodge.

SHOWTIME will premiere Ray Donovan: The Movie on Friday, Jan. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film follows the hit drama series and stars Liev Schreiber in his Emmy-nominated role. Schreiber also co-wrote the script with series showrunner David Hollander, who directed the film. Original cast members reprising their roles include Eddie Marsan as Ray’s brother Terry, Dash Mihok as Ray’s brother Bunchy, Pooch Hall as Donovan’s half-brother Daryll, Kerris Dorsey as Ray’s daughter Bridget, Katherine Moennig as Lena, Kerry Condon as Molly Sullivan and Oscar winner Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan. During its 82-episode run from 2013 to 2020, the series earned multiple Emmy, Writers Guild® and Critics’ Choice award nominations.

Hallmark Channel will premiere its original movie Love is Trending on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film stars Jen Lilley and Christopher Russel, revolving around Mackenzie Sullivan, a New York-based marketing executive struggling to keep her clients. When she returns home to a rural maple farm to help her best friend plan her wedding in just two weeks, Mackenzie learns the hard way that the love and support of family and true friends means more than she’d imagined.

This Saturday, Jan. 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, HGTV will premiere its new series Unfinished Business, starring home renovation coach Tom Reber. In the premiere episode, Tom sets out to uncover the issues that have been stalling a couple’s bathroom and kitchen remodel for the past seven years.