Fatal fire at Mobile Home Park in Edison under investigation; does not appear suspicious

EDISON – Fire officials are investigating a fatal fire at a Mobile Home Park on Plainfield Avenue, which claimed the life of a man.

The structure fire was reported at 10:28 a.m. on Dec. 30, according to Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Toth, of the Edison Fire Department.

“When the fire department was doing their search, they recovered a male who was deceased,” he said. “The fire is not suspicious, but it is under investigation by the Edison Division of Fire and the Middlesex County Fire Marshal’s Office.”

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on Dec. 30.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. No firefighters or police officers were injured.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Edison Detective Jim Whalen of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7438 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4194.