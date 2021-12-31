January programs planned by Arts Institute of Middlesex County focus on A Mindful New Year

The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting, promoting and supporting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions and shows throughout January. The month is packed with programming primarily centered around celebrating A Mindful New Year.

January’s event highlights include:

Every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for Art and Story Time every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. with a new reading and a DIY craft activity. All ages welcome.

o Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for a reading of “A New Year’s Reunion: A Chinese Story” written by Li Qiong Yu and illustrated by Zhu Chen Liang. Paint celebratory foods.

o Jan. 12 at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for a reading of “Last Stop on Market Street” written by Matt de la Peña and illustrated by Christian Robinson. Create a collage of favorite local neighborhood spots.

o Jan. 19 at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for a reading of “Outside In” written by Deborah Underwood and illustrated by Cindy Derby. Create watercolor paintings of nature.

o Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for a reading of “The Tea Party in the Woods” written and illustrated by Akiko Miyakoshi. Imagine and illustrate your own fantasy stories using pencils and other supplies.

Jan. 17 at noon. In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 17, Rutgers Collaborative Center for Community-Engaged Learning and Research is partnering with the Windows of Understanding Public Art Social Justice Initiative to present a one-hour virtual program entitled “Envisioning Peace in our Community.” This program will feature performances and an intergenerational panel composed of influential community leaders around the recent uptick in gun violence in the city and what steps can be taken by all participants within the community — from students to seniors.

The Spring 2022 New Jersey Film Festival’s 40th anniversary festival will take place on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between Jan. 28 and Feb. 20. This year’s festival will be run as a hybrid series with programming presented online and select live screenings at Rutgers University.

Visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/artsandculture for full details on all events. Registration details and links to livestream events are available.