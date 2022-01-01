Wilson’s ‘Talley’s Folly’ to be presented at Kelsey Theatre

×

“Talley’s Folly,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by American playwright Lanford Wilson, will kick off the new year at Kelsey Theatre on the campus of Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Presented by PinnWorth Productions, performances begin Jan. 7 and run weekends through Jan. 16.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students, seniors and children, according to a press release from the theater.

“Talley’s Folly,” an award-winning romantic comedy directed and produced by LouJ Stalsworth and Kate Pinner, both from Allentown, is set in a dilapidated yet dignified Victorian boathouse in Lebanon, Missouri.

The play is a timeless tale that takes place on one enchanted moonlit night when middle-aged Matt Friedman (played by Jack Bathke of Robbinsville) has only one chance to win the heart of Sally Talley (played by Kyla Donnelly of Princeton Junction) – a 31-year-old “old maid” from a bigoted Protestant family.

After a lifetime of believing they will never truly belong to the world around them, Matt and Sally reawaken one another to love — ultimately finding that they do belong together, according to the press release.

Performance dates for “Talley’s Folly” are Jan. 7 at 8 p.m., Jan. 8 at 8 p.m., Jan. 9 at 2 p.m., Jan. 14 at 8 p.m., Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit kelseytheatre.org, call 609-570-3333 or order directly at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35232

Proof of COVID vaccination or of a negative COVID test no older than 48 hours is required at the door. A mask must be worn in the theater, according to the press release.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request.