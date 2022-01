Examiner Datebook, Jan. 5

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Nature on the Move – Winter Days: Adaptations – How Do Animals Stay Warm in the Winter? on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. at Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold Township, meet in the shelter building parking area. Look for the park system’s colorful Nature on the Move van and join a park system naturalist for a 45- to 60-minute hands-on interactive program. Keep warm with hot cocoa while exploring how nature survives the colder weather through fun games and activities. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Wallpaper in Early America on Jan. 22-23 from 1-4 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. View samples of early American wallpaper designs, including several patterns that decorated walls in the Walns’ elegant home. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives on the following dates: Jan. 21, Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System is seeking entries for its “The Silence of Winter” exhibit. The exhibit, to be held from Feb. 4 through March 26 at the Gallery in the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, will feature works inspired by the serenity and stillness of winter. This theme is open to any work that captures the energy of the season, whether through color use, aesthetic choice, or subject matter. Non-traditional and traditional renderings of winter are welcome. Entry deadline is Jan. 14. An entry form is available on The Gallery at Thompson Park page at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

• The Allentown Village Initiative (TAVI) invites area residents to join a special effort to patronize local businesses. Register at www.allentownvinj.org to receive a weekly email highlighting Allentown’s shops and restaurants. The email will showcase unique products, services and specials offered by entrepreneurs throughout Allentown and Upper Freehold Township. There is no charge to participate. To register and for more information, visit www.allentownvinj.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@njexaminer.com. Please submit items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.