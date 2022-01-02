Independent Datebook, Jan. 5

• Vitalant will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotels, 700 Hope Road, Eatontown. There is no waiting period to donate blood after receiving an authorized COVID-19 vaccine or a seasonal flu vaccine if other eligibility requirements are met. To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents The Jewish-American Experience: Connecting Jewish Institutions Together, a four-part series of Zoom programs that feature representatives from Jewish museums throughout the country. The program schedule includes the Jewish Museum of the American West, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.; the Museum of Jewish Southern Experience, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m.; Washington State Jewish Historical Society, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m.; and the Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per program, or $15 for the series. To receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Yarn Bee on Jan. 8 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. All are welcome to attend and work on their own project. Knit or crochet at your own pace; farm staff will be on hand to assist those who need a little extra help. Bring your own supplies. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Cutting, Splitting and Hewing on Jan. 9 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Get warmed up using a two-man saw and splitting wedge; learn how farmers used a froe to rive shingles or a broad ax to hew beams. Open to adults. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Wondrous Winter Walk on Jan. 19 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft, meet in the Old Orchard parking lot, and on Jan. 26 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Hartshorne Woods Park, meet in the Rocky Point parking lot in Highlands. Join a park system naturalist and explore nature in the wintertime. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Sturdy footwear recommended, trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Nature Lecture Series: Chickadees of Monmouth County on Jan. 20 from 7-8 p.m. at the Freneau Woods Park Activity Center, Aberdeen Township. Come to this talk by a park system naturalist and learn about these birds, how to identify them and how to attract them to a bird feeder. Free. Details; 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives on the following dates: Jan. 13, Lincroft Fire Company, 601 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, noon to 6 p.m.; Jan. 24, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; Jan. 25, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m.; Jan. 28, St. Dorothea Church, 240 Broad St., Eatontown, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System is seeking entries for its “The Silence of Winter” exhibit. The exhibit, to be held from Feb. 4 through March 26 at the Gallery in the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, will feature works inspired by the serenity and stillness of winter. This theme is open to any work that captures the energy of the season, whether through color use, aesthetic choice, or subject matter. Non-traditional and traditional renderings of winter are welcome. Entry deadline is Jan. 14. An entry form is available on The Gallery at Thompson Park page at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

• The Aberdeen Township Department of Recreation has announced the following programs: February features an ice cream social on Feb. 6 at the Sigismondi Community Center. Stay in pajamas and bring the family to create an ice cream and waffle sundae. There will be a movie screening and an activity for children starting at 9 a.m.; there will be a Mother-Son Carnival Dance on Feb. 17 at the Sigismondi Community Center. Sons are invited to bring their mom or any adult female guest to dress up and dance the night away. To register or to view the entire winter program lineup, visit https://parksrec.egov.basgov.com/aberdeen

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@njexaminer.com. Please send items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.