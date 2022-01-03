|
The Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) of New Jersey released “Crossing to Victory, Washington Recaptures New Jersey” to highlight some of the local events of the Revolutionary War.
The 13-minute video examines some of the under-reported events and sites at the park that were vital to the success of Gen. George Washington and the Continental Army’s crossing of the Delaware River and subsequent nine-mile march and surprise victory at Trenton.
William L. “Larry” Kidder, author of several books about New Jersey history, served as the history scholar for the project.
This program is made possible in part by the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission through funding from the New Jersey Historical Commission and the Mercer County Board of Chosen Freeholders, as well as NJM Insurance Group, The Swan Historical Foundation, and the support of several individuals.
WCPA’s educational video can be viewed at www.wcpa-nj.com. It is available for free to community and school groups and the public.
Home Hillsborough Beacon Hillsborough News ‘Crossing to Victory’ examines Washington’s journey in New Jersey