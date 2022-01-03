‘Crossing to Victory’ examines Washington’s journey in New Jersey



The Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) of New Jersey released “Crossing to Victory, Washington Recaptures New Jersey” to highlight some of the local events of the Revolutionary War. The 13-minute video examines some of the under-reported events and sites at the park that were vital to the success of Gen. George Washington and the Continental Army’s crossing of the Delaware River and subsequent nine-mile march and surprise victory at Trenton.

“We hope this film will enhance public understanding of the fascinating and crucial American Revolutionary War events that took place on these grounds, and inspire people visit this park,” Annette C. Earling, WCPA president, said in a prepared statement.

“For the first time, the film gives a concise account of events that took place on Dec. 25-26, 1776, in this park, from the crossing itself, to the importance of the ferry operations that moved the Continental Army and its artillery across the Delaware River, to Gen. Washington’s decision at the 1740 Johnson Ferry House to go ahead with the attack on Trenton, to the heroic crossing of Jacob’s Creek and march to Trenton resulting in victory,” Tim West, WCPA vice president and project manager, said in the statement. William L. “Larry” Kidder, author of several books about New Jersey history, served as the history scholar for the project.

Tim Stollery, a three-time Emmy Award-winning producer formerly with New Jersey Network (NJN), was production manager and videographer. He is a resident of Hillsborough. This program is made possible in part by the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission through funding from the New Jersey Historical Commission and the Mercer County Board of Chosen Freeholders, as well as NJM Insurance Group, The Swan Historical Foundation, and the support of several individuals. WCPA’s educational video can be viewed at www.wcpa-nj.com. It is available for free to community and school groups and the public.