PHOTO COURTESY OF SAINT PETER’S HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

The first baby born in 2022 at Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick came into the world at 2:45 a.m. Jan. 1. Varnika Gorre weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. She and her mother Bhavani Tiruveedula and father Jagan Babu Gorre reside in Edison.