Examiner News Briefs, Jan. 5

The Township Committee in Millstone Township has entered into a shared services agreement with Freehold Township for sign making services.

On Dec. 15, committee members authorized the agreement, which will run through 2022. Under the terms of the agreement, Freehold Township will provide sign making services for Millstone.

According to a resolution, Freehold Township has the personnel and the facilities to meet Millstone Township’s need for signs.

In other business, the Township Committee authorized the transfer of $24,000 in funds in the 2021 municipal budget.

According to a resolution, $11,000 was transferred from sanitation, $10,000 was transferred from construction, $2,000 was transferred from code enforcement and $1,000 was transferred from recreation.

Of the $24,000 transferred from those accounts, $10,000 went to park maintenance, $5,000 went to construction, $4,000 went to buildings and grounds, $2,000 each went to emergency management and Social Security, and $1,000 went to the municipal alliance.

And, the committee awarded a contract to State Corporate for security at the municipal court in 2022 and 2023. State Corporate will provide an armed and uniformed security officer at $36 per hour, and an unarmed and uniformed security officer at $25 per hour.

State Corporate was awarded the contract as the lowest bidder, according to a resolution. Other quotes were received from the New Jersey State Police, which proposed providing an armed police officer at $105 per hour, and from Security 411, which did not provide a final quote.

Finally, the committee members authorized the purchase of a Ford Bronco Sport 4×4 from Beyer Ford in an amount not to exceed $29,400.

The Old Barracks Museum, Trenton, will host two lectures by leading historians sponsored by the Society of Sons of the Revolution in the State of New Jersey. Lectures are online, free to attend, and start at 7 p.m. Books can be ordered online at www.barracks.org

On Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., Larry Kidder will present a lecture about his book “The Revolutionary World of a Free Black Man: Jacob Francis, 1754-1836.” The story of Jacob Francis and his family provides an inside view of life in New Jersey in the late 18th and early 19 centuries and the revolutionary changes affecting the lives of free and enslaved Black people. Registration is required.

On Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., T. Cole Jones will present “The Problem of Prisoners of War in the American Revolution” which focuses on his book “Captives of Liberty: Prisoners of War and the Politics of Vengeance in the American Revolution.”

The lecture will examine how the founding generation of Americans grappled with the problems of prisoner treatment. The talk will take the audience from the meeting rooms of the Continental Congress to the prison camps of Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, revealing the factors that coalesced to transform the conflict into a war for vengeance, escalating its violence precipitously. Registration is required.

All lectures are free and can be accessed via a Zoom link on www.barracks.org/lectures2022 or www.facebook.com/oldbarracksmuseum/live

The N.J. Health Care Networking Group, a free organization for anyone in the health care industry, including those who provide ancillary products and services, will host its monthly Zoom meeting on Jan. 12 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, the V.I.P. Member Spotlight, is hosting the meeting.

To register, visit www.njhcnet.com and receive the Zoom code to join the Jan. 12 meeting. For more information about N.J. Health Care Networking Group, contact Lisa Gallicchio at lisa@preferredcares.com or visit www.njhcnet.com

Once an individual registers to become a member, they can post health care and marketing events, news, training information, and location of meetings on the website of N.J. Health Care Networking Group. All registrants also have access to the N.J. Health Care Network member directory, according to a press release.