North Brunswick, South Brunswick institute mask mandates; schools go virtual for two weeks

The townships of North Brunswick and South Brunswick instituted indoor mask mandates amidst the rising cases of COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant.

Masks are required in all areas of public indoor accommodations including, not limited to the following:

Government Facilities

Restaurants

Bars

Gymnasiums

Dance Studios

Recreation Facilities

Retail Stores

Cafes

Supermarkets

Places of Worship

Commercial Establishments

Salons

Barbershops

Banks

Health Care Facilities

Hotels

Residents, visitors and patrons of the above public facilities must wear a face mask at all times except:

When actively eating or drinking

When socially distanced at least 6 feet apart from all others for an extended period of time, such as in an office setting when seated at desks, when performing for an audience or when conducting worship services.

Children under the age of three shall be exempt from the above requirements.

The mandate will be in effect until Jan. 31.

***

In relation, both school districts have returned temporarily to remote instruction.

The South Brunswick School District will be operating remotely for the next two weeks, from Jan. 3-14. Visit www.sbschools.org/ for additional information.

North Brunswick schools will be virtual from Jan. 3-17. Visit http://nbtschoos.org for more information.

Schools are closed on Monday, Jan. 17, for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.