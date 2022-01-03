South River municipal court, police station closed to the public

Until further notice, South River police headquarters and the South River Municipal Court will be closed to the public.

To file a police report or conduct business that would normally be done in-person at the police department, call 732-238-1000 for assistance.

To obtain a copy of a police report, visit southriverpd.org/records-%26-reports for information on how to obtain a copy via email or regular mail; or, call 732-257-6727, ext. 103 for assistance.

To conduct business normally done at the South River Municipal Court window, call 732-257-1233 for assistance.