Hopewell Township police blotter

Numerous valuable coins, valued at more than $5,000, were stolen from a display case at the Tomato Factory antiques mall on Somerset Street in Hopewell Borough. The thief broke into the display case and removed the coins. The theft was reported Dec. 17.

Someone broke a window on a car while it was parked in the lot at Rosedale Park on Federal City Road, and stole an assortment of items valued at a combined total of less than $200 on Dec. 13.

A 30-year-old Lawrence Township woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after she was involved in a one-car crash on Scotch Road Dec. 17. During the investigation, she was allegedly found to have suspected cocaine and heroin in her possession. She was taken to police headquarters for processing and was released, pending a court date in Mercer County Superior Court.

A burglar broke into a car parked in a lot on Route 31 south and stole an assortment of items valued at more than $500. The burglar smashed the car window to get inside the car in the Dec. 17 incident.

A 69-year-old Lawrence Township woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police were sent to the ShopRite grocery store parking lot at the Pennington Circle to investigate a motor vehicle complaint Dec. 17. The woman was taken to police headquarters for processing and was released to a friend’s custody. The case will be heard in Hopewell Township Municipal Court.

A 28-year-old Trenton man was arrested on outstanding warrants from Robbinsville and Plainsboro after he was stopped by police for a motor vehicle violation on Pennington Road Dec. 20. He was taken to police headquarters for processing and was turned over to the Plainsboro Township Police Department.