Princeton Perks returns with discounts for 2022

The Princeton Perks discount card is on sale with an array of fresh, local deals for 2022.

This hyper-local discount card fundraiser brings together Princeton shoppers, stores and restaurants, all to help support the town’s public schools and engage local residents in contributing to a vibrant community of commerce during this challenging time, according to information provided about the program.

Princeton Perks cards cost $30 and unlock deals at more than 60 local restaurants and retailers, and are valid all year, through Dec. 31, 2022.

Anyone may purchase a card by visiting www.princetonperks.com, and then selecting their neighborhood school’s sales portal. The schools raise funds by selling the cards.

While the cards deliver discounts all year long, they will only be available for purchase through Feb. 25.

“I value how Princeton Perks weaves neighbors together to strengthen our community,” professional organizer Ana Catarrivas, of Tidy Nerd, a sponsoring business, said in the statement. “I am so glad my business can be part of it.”

Participating shops and retailers typically offer a 10% discount, though it is important to note that some deals are restricted to certain days of the week or types of merchandise, according to the statement.

A complete list of participating businesses and details on their discount offers is available at princetonperks.com.

Cardholders can also look for the Princeton Perks logo displayed in shop windows or near the register of participating businesses.

“We love seeing Princeton Perks cards all year round, but especially on these winter weeknights coming up when families are looking for a relaxing dinner together or a place to celebrate,” Anthony Momo, a Princeton Public School parent and co-owner of 2022 Perks sponsors Eno Terra Restaurant and Enoteca, Mediterra Restaurant and Taverna, Teresa Caffe, and the Terra Momo Bread Company, said in the statement. “We joined this fundraiser because we want people to come and enjoy what we have to offer, and enjoy a little discount, too.”

The fundraiser is organized by volunteers from the Parent Teacher Organizations (PTOs) at Community Park, Littlebrook, Riverside and Johnson Park elementary schools, Princeton Middle School and Princeton High School, as well as Princeton Charter School.

The parent volunteers launched the initial discount card, for 2021, last winter. It proved to be a “win-win-win” during the pandemic: Businesses got a boost in customers, shoppers benefited from special deals when they spent their dollars locally, and the PTOs raised much-needed funds to support students and teachers, according to the statement.

In 2021, the PTOs sold more than 1,000 cards and collectively raised $17,500, which each school used to help pay for such things as curriculum support, arts and culture enrichment, outdoor classroom space, summer programs for children in need, and end-of-year activities for rising sixth and ninth graders, according to the statement.

“It’s all about the kids and to help out the schools,” Willie Rosso of Princeton Sunoco on Nassau Street, which joined as a 2022 sponsor, said in the statement. “That’s what it’s about.”

For the 2022 card, Princeton Perks offered two tiers of participation to local businesses: A limited number of Sponsoring Businesses paid to be listed on the back of the discount card and receive special mention in advertising and social media campaigns. All other businesses were able to participate for free – a hallmark of the original Princeton Perks program – and are listed on the website and can display the Perks decals near cash registers and in store windows.

While sponsorships for 2022 are now closed, anyone may join as a participating business during the course of the year by applying online at www.princetonperks.com/business-sign-up-2022.

For more information on the Princeton Perks program or how to sign up a local business, visit www.princetonperks.com or email princetonperks@gmail.com.