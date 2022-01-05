Invisible Pain Day will address stigma of mental illness

Gov. Phil Murphy issued a proclamation designating Jan. 7 as Invisible Pain Day, honoring those who lost their battle to mental illness and calling on local communities to work together in eradicating the stigma and raising awareness of mental illness.

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and increased risks of virus exposure, the Invisible Pain Day event will no longer be held in-person, but will be a Zoom meeting.

Those who have already registered do not need to register again. All registrants will receive a Zoom link.

To join The National Alliance on Mental Illness from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 7, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/invisible-pain-day-tickets-223501969407