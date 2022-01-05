OFIS Furniture pivots business plan, opening showroom to residents furnishing their home offices

NORTH BRUNSWICK – OFIS Furniture LLC’s showroom in North Brunswick is celebrating its one-year anniversary of offering office furniture to the public.

In business for more than three decades, OFIS Furniture buys chairs, desks and other office furniture from closing or downsizing companies, refurbishes them, then sells them at discounts to other businesses, according to information provided by Andrea Castro of Office Furniture in Stock (OFIS).

In December 2020, however, when it became clear that the home-office craze wasn’t going away, OFIS Furniture owner Russell Castro made a pandemic-induced pivot and opened his showroom to the public.

“The longer people were sitting on folding chairs in their makeshift home offices, the clearer it became that they needed an upgrade, and I knew we could help,” Russell Castro said in the statement.

OFIS Furniture offers chairs by the likes of Steelcase, Herman Miller, Knoll, Haworth, Bernhardt and others, as well as sit/stand desks, soft seating, couches, club chairs, work pods, stacking chairs, side chairs, ottomans, benches, cubicles and more — at 75%–80% off retail prices.

Everything is refurbished, cleaned, sanitized and sold with extended warranties, according to the statement.

“Customers tell me they had taken their office furniture for granted and never realized they had been sitting on a $1,200 chair at work,” Russell Castro said in the statement. “When their backs start to hurt, a cheap chair from Amazon isn’t going to cut it. We’re experts at providing refurbished high-end furniture at low prices to companies, so we figured why not start selling to the public?”

During the past year, the company’s 125,000-square-foot showroom has become a destination for workers seeking to furnish their home offices with high-end furniture at affordable prices.

“Business has been booming,” Russell Castro said in the statement. “There are lines around the corner every Saturday when the New Jersey showroom opens, and people are coming from as far away as Boston and Delaware to find the perfect chair.

“It’s been so successful that we opened a second location in Florida. With companies rethinking their office configurations, and people settling into home or hybrid work spaces for the long run, we expect to celebrate many more anniversaries serving the public.”

OFIS Furniture LLC Showroom is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 2300 Route 1, North Brunswick.

For more information, visit www.OfficeFurnitureInStock.com