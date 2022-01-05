Police investigating fatal motor vehicle accident that claimed life of Old Bridge woman

OLD BRIDGE – It is not known if icy road conditions played a part in a fatal motor vehicle accident when a garbage truck “could not stop in time,” claiming the life of a 59-year-old Old Bridge woman, according to Acting Police Chief Joseph Mandola.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred at 5:35 a.m. Jan. 5 at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Route 34, according to police.

There were icy conditions on the road at the time, Mandola said.

The woman, Anastasia A. Arthur, was exiting the parking lot of Future Pharmacy in a gray Honda Accord when her vehicle was hit by a Solterra garbage truck traveling south on Route 34.

Arthur was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

In a separate incident, a school bus went off the road on Route 18 near Ferry Road and landed on its side, according to Mandola, who said he believes the bus was operated by the Old Bridge Public Schools. No students were on board at the time and the driver was not injured, he said.