PSRC temporarily halts in-person programming due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Princeton Senior Resource Center (PSRC) has pressed pause on the in-person programming to start the new year.

The pause which went into effect on Jan. 3 will be until Jan. 23, according to PSRC CEO Drew Dyson. Due to increases in COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant, all programs will now be virtual for three weeks.

“Effective Monday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 23, all PSRC programs will be held virtually on Zoom and all in-person programming will be cancelled or moved to Zoom if possible,” Dyson wrote in a letter. “That pause will give us time to reevaluate the situation and make plans for the weeks and months ahead.”

Table tennis and games have been cancelled through Jan. 23, according to PSRC.

Let’s Talk Group, FYI Seminar on Jan. 7, Next Chapter Widows Group, Knit Wits Group, Children of Aging Parents, Cosmology Group, Women in Retirement (Jan. 14), Early Stage Memory Loss and Transition to Retirement, all were moved to remote sessions on Zoom.

With the switch to remote programming, PSRC also paused on the organization’s opening of the new building at 101 Poor Farm Road.

“In the midst of these relentless days, I truly appreciate your continued support for PSRC. I assure you that we are working diligently to keep our constituents safe, healthy and engaged,” he wrote.

In November, PSRC unveiled the Nancy S. Klath Center for Lifelong Learning at Poor Farm Road.

The new building, which had been renovated and redesigned, gives the organization more space to provide programs to seniors in Princeton and is also the location for staff offices that have been relocated from the organization’s headquarters at the Suzanne Patterson Building.

The space was needed as the organization had outgrown the space provided by the Suzanne Patterson Building on Stockton Street. Nancy S. Klath Center for Lifelong Learning includes a new technology lab, office spaces, lounge, kitchen, common area, and classroom and meeting spaces on the two floors.

According to the Princeton Health Department, as of Dec. 30, Princeton had 161 positive cases of COVID-19 in the previous seven days to that date. The department also reported 246 confirmed positive cases for the 14 days leading up to Dec. 30.

For more information on program dates and transition to remote sessions, visit www.princetonsenior.org.