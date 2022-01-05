Solterra workforce impacted by COVID; recycling pickup affected throughout Middlesex County

Due to the recent spike in COVID cases, the Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has been working closely with Solterra and monitoring any effects it has on curbside recycling pick up.

Unfortunately Solterra’s workforce has been severely impacted by COVID, as has every industry across the nation, according to information provided on Jan. 5.

During this time of unprecedented hardship, the recycling may not be picked up on the scheduled day and the normal 24-hour recovery pickup of the materials may also be delayed another day or so depending upon the route and staff availability, according to the statement.

Solterra provides curbside residential trash and recycling removal to homes where the town collection is not provided. It services more than 16,000 subscription homes throughout Middlesex, Monmouth and Mercer counties.

Solterra will continue to utilize their resources and has reached out to sub-contractors to assist them within the next couple of weeks, according to the statement.

The MCIA will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as they are available.

Patience from residents is requested, according to the statement.

Call the Recycling Hotline at 800-488-6242 for more information.

In addition, the MCIA is closely monitoring the impending snowstorm expected to hit the area Thursday, Jan. 6, into into Friday, Jan. 7. Residents should make sure that recycling is secured as best as possible to prevent blowing cardboard, paper and other recyclables, according to the statement.