Charles Robert Cubberley, 86

Charles Robert Cubberley, age 86 of North York Highway in Pall Mall, TN passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at his residence.

He was born June 11, 1935 in Lawrenceville, NJ to Chester Walter Cubberley and Phyllis (Clowes) Cubberley. He had attended Alive In The Spirit Church and Bloomington Christian Church, was a Korean War veteran and was a landscaper.

Charles was survived by his Wife: Joyce Marie (Nebgen) Cubberley; (2) Daughters: Phyllis Cubberley and Karen Cubberley; (1) Son: Stephen Cubberley; (4) Sisters: Anne, Ruth, Marion and Mary Jayne; (2) Brothers: Richard and Kenneth; (2) Grandchildren: Krystle Lynn and Donald; (3) Great Grandchildren: Brielle, Kimberley and Zach.

He was preceded in death by his Parents: Chester and Phyllis Cubberley; (1) Son: Robert Mark Cubberley; (1) Brother: Chet Cubberley.

The family has chosen cremation and no services have been planned at this time. Online condolences can be made at www.brownfuneralchapel.com. Special care

provided by Brown Funeral Chapel of Byrdstown, TN.