Lipani to lead Hillsborough again as mayor during 2022

The Hillsborough Township Committee selected Shawn Lipani as mayor and Janine Erickson as deputy mayor for 2022 during the annual reorganization meeting of the Township Committee on Jan. 5.

Lipani, elected to his second term on the committee in November, is a lifelong Hillsborough resident and just completed his first year as mayor in 2021.

He has been active in the community for many years, serving on township boards and commissions prior to his election to the Township Committee, including the Board of Adjustment, Board of Fire Commissioners, Credit Card Advisory, Economic and Business Development, Ethical Standards Board, Planning Board, and Veterans Committee, according to information provided by the township.

Previously, he served as chairman of the Planning Board, Economic and Business Development Commission, and the Board of Adjustment.

A graduate of the University of Rochester, majoring in political science and minoring in international relations, Lipani co-manages Central Jersey Nurseries, a family-owned business in Hillsborough, and is also an active member of the Rotary Club of Hillsborough, according to the statement.

During his mayoral remarks, Lipani thanked his family, friends, colleagues and the residents of Hillsborough for their support.

“As I said last year, when I took this seat, I assumed this office humbly and with the acceptance of its responsibility and requirements to the residents of Hillsborough. That remains true today as well. It is truly an honor to serve this town and I remain grateful for the trust bestowed upon me from the voter,” Lipani said in the statement.

Following the oath of office administered by former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, Lipani assumed the presiding role over the remainder of the meeting with the next order of business being the selection of the deputy mayor.

Janine Erickson was selected for this position. She was sworn in by Sen. Kip Bateman.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the Township Committee and am honored to serve as deputy mayor for Hillsborough,” Erickson said in the statement.